CBSE Class 10th result news 2026 Live Updates: Class 10 result likely this week at cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The CBSE is expected to announce the Class 10 (Session 1) results for 2026 by this week, earlier than usual due to the second phase of board exams starting May 15. For the latest information, keep updated here.
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CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the cbse class 10 result 2026 (Session 1) shortly, likely ahead of last year’s schedule. The early declaration is being planned in view of the second phase of board examinations, which are set to begin from May 15, 2026.
This year, nearly 43 lakh students are awaiting their results, including around 25 lakh candidates from Class 10. According to sources, the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be declared by April 14.
Also check: NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip
Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website, cbse.gov.in. A direct link to access the scorecards will also be provided for convenience. Candidates can download their results by logging in with the required credentials.
The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11. Students are advised to keep checking official updates for the latest information on result announcements.
Where to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026?
Students who have appeared for the cbse class 10 board exam 2026 can check their results at the official Websites given below-
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
- cbse.nic.in
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CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What insights can be drawn from previous year results?
Pass percentage remains consistently high (above 93%)
Girls outperform boys every year
Only a small percentage score above 95%
A small section of students appear for compartment exams
These trends help set realistic expectations for upcoming results.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Does CBSE release a topper list based on previous years?
No, CBSE has not released an official topper list since 2022 to reduce unhealthy competition among students
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Which regions performed the best in 2025?
Regions like Trivandrum and Vijayawada recorded the highest pass percentages (around 99%+), making them top-performing regions.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Who performed better—girls or boys?
Based on the previous trends, Girls continued to outperform boys:
Girls’ pass percentage: 95%
Boys’ pass percentage: 92.63%
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Class 10 Result to Come Before Class 12
According to a senior official, the Class 10 results are currently being prepared and are anticipated to be announced sometime after the second week of April. After the results are declared, the second phase of Class 10 board exams will be organized, which are tentatively scheduled to commence around May 15.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Can I access the results digitally?
Students can access and download their CBSE Class 10 marksheets digitally via DigiLocker. The digital download link becomes available soon after the results are announced. While downloading their marksheets, Students can check the basic details mentioned on the scorevcard which is, name, parents name, roll number, subjects code, result status and more.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Details Released in Class 10 Result
- Total number of schools and exam centres
- Overall pass percentage
- Region-wise pass percentage
- Performance of candidates across regions
- Institution-wise comparative performance (JNV, KV, independent, government, government-aided schools)
- Performance of Children With Special Needs (CWSN)
- Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%
- Number of candidates placed in the compartment category
- Gender-wise and state-wise candidate distribution
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: How many students appeared for CBSE Class 10 in 2025?
Around 23.7 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2025.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What is the pass percentage trend over the last few years?
2025: 93.66%
2024: 93.60%
2023: 93.12%
2022: 94.40%
2021: 99.04% (exception due to COVID assessment policy)
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What was the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 Result 2025?
In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.66%, showing a slight improvement compared to 2024.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What is the passing criteria for CBSE Class 10 exams?
Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject (including theory and internal assessment) to pass the examination.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What should I do if there is an error in my result?
In case of any discrepancy in personal details or marks, students should immediately contact their school authorities or CBSE regional office for correction.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: How will the two Class 10 Board exam sessions be conducted?
CBSE will hold two board exam sessions for Class 10 in 2026. The first phase will take place from February 17 to March 9, while the second phase is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026. Both exams will be conducted based on the same syllabus.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What details are mentioned in the CBSE Class 10 marksheet?
The marksheet will include:
- Student’s Name
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Subject-wise marks
- Grades
- Total marks
- Result status (Pass/Fail)
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Can I check my CBSE result via SMS or apps?
Yes, CBSE may provide results through:
- SMS services
- DigiLocker app/website
- UMANG mobile application
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Where to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026?
Students who have appeared for the cbse class 10 board exam 2026 can check their results at the official Websites given below-
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- results.digilocker.gov.in
- umang.gov.in
- cbse.nic.in
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 online?
Follow these steps:
- Visit the official website cbse.gov.in
- Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link
- Enter the required login credentials
- Click on submit
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and print it for future reference
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: What details are required to check the CBSE Class 10 result?
To access the result, students need:
- Roll Number
- School Number
- Admit Card ID
- Date of Birth (in some cases)
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: Where can I check CBSE 10th Result 2026?
Students can check their results on the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in. Additionally, results may also be available on other platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG app.
CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live: When will CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 be declared?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 Result 2026 by April 14. The result may be announced earlier than usual due to the second phase of board exams scheduled from May 15, 2026.
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