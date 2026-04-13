CBSE Class 10th result news 2026 Live Updates: Class 10 result likely this week at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the cbse class 10 result 2026 (Session 1) shortly, likely ahead of last year’s schedule. The early declaration is being planned in view of the second phase of board examinations, which are set to begin from May 15, 2026.

This year, nearly 43 lakh students are awaiting their results, including around 25 lakh candidates from Class 10. According to sources, the CBSE Class 10 result 2026 is likely to be declared by April 14.

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Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website, cbse.gov.in. A direct link to access the scorecards will also be provided for convenience. Candidates can download their results by logging in with the required credentials.

The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11. Students are advised to keep checking official updates for the latest information on result announcements.

Where to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026?

Students who have appeared for the cbse class 10 board exam 2026 can check their results at the official Websites given below-

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

cbse.nic.in