LIVE: CBSE Class 12 results to be announced at 2 pm, check official site cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that it will declare the Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results on Friday (July 30) at 2 PM. Students can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available on alternate sites including DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS and UMANG app.

The CBSE on their official Twitter handle announced that the results will be declared today with this hilarious meme. Check it out:

The Central government had cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. CBSE has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest on Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results: