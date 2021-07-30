LIVE: CBSE Class 12 results to be announced at 2 pm, check official site cbseresults.nic.in

30 July 2021, 11:58 AM
Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results:
- Log in to the board website cbse.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the result link.
- Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.
- Result will be displayed on the next page.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
30 July 2021, 11:51 AM
On July 21, the CBSE announced that classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.
30 July 2021, 11:45 AM
Last year 88.78% of the total Class 12 students passed. The result was declared in July 2020.
30 July 2021, 11:39 AM
CBSE on its Twitter handle shared a post reminding students to check their roll number. "Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility," it wrote.
Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.
Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK
Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
30 July 2021, 11:31 AM
On Wednesday (July 28), CBSE posted a meme on Twitter asking the parents not to be the ‘minimum parent’, a reference to Amazon Prime series ‘The Family Man’, and not to be very anxious about the results. In the same tweet, the board asked the parents and the students to remain calm and hopeful.
30 July 2021, 11:31 AM
CBSE does it again, shares this hilarious meme to announce the declartion of results at 2 pm today.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel #CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
30 July 2021, 11:20 AM
To formulate the results, marks were calculated on the basis of three performing subjects from Class 10 (30 percent), Class 11 and (30 percent) Class 12 (40 percent). The Class 12 marks were taken from their unit test/mid-term/pre-board tests. The marks obtained by Class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal have also been considered while preparing final results.
30 July 2021, 11:16 AM
CBSE has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.
30 July 2021, 11:14 AM
Recently, CBSE had extended its deadline for schools to submit the marks of Class 12 students till July 25 in order to prepare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result on time. For CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result, the CBSE had informed affiliated schools that it will release the Class 10 results once the marks are finalized by schools.
30 July 2021, 11:09 AM
CBSE 12th result 2021 will be declared across multiple platforms, can check at:
* cbseresults.nic.in
* cbse.gov.in
* results.gov.in
* UMANG
* DigiLocker
* SMS Organiser
* Digiresult
30 July 2021, 11:08 AM
CBSE 12th result 2021: As many as 12 lakh students will receive the result today at 2 pm, the exam was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
30 July 2021, 11:01 AM
Earlier on July 28, the CBSE had stated that the results are coming out soon but did not give a specific date or time.
30 July 2021, 11:00 AM
CBSE Class 12th Result date: By July 31, 2021
CBSE Class 12th Result time: The board is expected to declare results after 2 PM
30 July 2021, 10:56 AM
Students can check their roll numbers by logging at cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials. Check step-by-step procees here