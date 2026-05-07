CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date Live: Result to be declared soon?

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: CBSE is expected to release the Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, once the evaluation process is complete. Students who wait for the board exams will be able to check their marks online using their login credentials. The result will go live on the official CBSE websites - results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read: CBSE 12th results 2026 expected on April 11, 2026? Check date, time, and official notice

When were the Exams?

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The CBSE Class 12 board exams for the 2025–26 academic session ran from February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026. Evaluation has been carried out using an on-screen marking system. According to the reports, the result may be released in the third week of May, somewhere between May 12 and May 15, 2026. Nothing's been officially confirmed yet, but that window is what most sources are working with.

Where to check CBSE Class 12th result

Students need to check these two website for their results:-

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Checking CBSE class 12th result on official website

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click the Class 12 result link.

3. Enter your roll number, school number, and important details.

4. Click the submit button.

5. Your scorecard will be shown on the display.

6. Download your marksheet and save it for future reference.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 12th result

The official website will be under enormous traffic the moment results go live. It's worth knowing your alternatives before that happens.

Via SMS

Send a message in this format:

CBSE12 (Roll Number) (Date of Birth) (School Number) (Centre Number)

Send it to 7738299899. Your date of birth should be in DDMMYYYY format. Once sent, you'll receive your subject-wise marks directly as a text message.

Via DigiLocker

1. Log in to the app.

2. Sign up with your Aadhaar details.

3. Head to the CBSE results section.

4. Enter the required information.

5. Download your marksheet.

Via UMANG or IVRS

CBSE also offers access through its IVRS system. Call the number provided by the board, enter your roll number when prompted, and your result details will be read out to you.

What Are the Passing Marks?

Students need at least 33% in both the theory and practical components separately to pass. It's not just an overall aggregate — each part has to meet the threshold on its own.

CBSE is expected to hold compartment exams in July 2026, with those results likely coming out in August 2026. It's not the outcome anyone wants, but the option is there.

For millions of students across India, this result carries real weight: college admissions, stream choices, next steps. Keep your admit card handy, check the official portals regularly, and have your SMS format saved just in case. The announcement's coming. Stay ready.