CBSE 12th Board Result News 2026 Live Updates: Inter results likely soon at cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in

CBSE 12th Board Result News 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 results soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. According to recent updates, the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be declared by April 30, although the board has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time.

This year, CBSE has implemented a digital evaluation system to enhance accuracy and minimize delays associated with manual checking, enabling a faster on-screen marking process. The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

Reports suggest that the result compilation process is in its final stage, and the scores may be released anytime soon on the official website, as well as on platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

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How to check CBSE class 12th result via DigiLocker?

Along with the official website, students can also check their results on DigiLocker. Follow the instructions given below:

Open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website Sign in using your mobile number/Aadhaar (or create an account if you’re a new user) Go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or ‘Education’ section Select Central Board of Secondary Education Click on “Class 12 Marksheet 2026” Enter required details like roll number, school number, and admit card ID Submit to view and download your digital marksheet

Students must note that the DigiLocker marksheet is digitally verified and valid for official use. It can be used for college admissions and other purposes