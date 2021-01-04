हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Centre, farmer union leaders to hold talks over farm laws today: Live updates

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on farmer protest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 4, 2021 - 13:53
Comments |
File Photo

Ahead of the seventh round of talks with the Centre on Monday (January 4), the farmers have hardened their stand on the demand for repealing the three farm laws.

The agitating farmers have already announced to take out a tractor parade towards Delhi on January 26, which is the Republic Day, besides a series of programmes in a bid to intensify their protest.

Ahead of joining the talks, Harinder Singh Lokhowal, a prominent farmer leader from Punjab and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) general secretary said, "I will ask the government to take back the new laws and save farmers who they call 'Annadata', as over 50 farmers have lost their lives during the protest."

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on farmer protest.

  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M35S

China deploys its tanks in front of Indian posts on LAC