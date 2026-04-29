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NewsIndiaCGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to release results today at 2:30 PM; check how to download scorecard
CHHATTISGARH BOARD RESULT 2026

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to release results today at 2:30 PM; check how to download scorecard

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10th 12th results 2026 today at 2.30 PM. Once the results are released, students can download their scorecard through the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Source:
  • The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10th 12th results 2026.
  • These results will be released today (April 29, 2026) at 2.30 PM.
  • Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their class 10th 12th results.
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Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026
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CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10th 12th results 2026. These results will be released today (April 29, 2026) at 2.30 PM. Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their class 10th 12th results. Once the results are out, they can check and download their marksheet via the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

The Chattisgarh Board results will be declared through the press conference, which is conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, CGBSE also declare the pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other details, which will also be shared.

Exam Dates of Chattisgarh Board

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The Class 10 board exam was conducted between February 21 to March 13, 2026. This exam was held in a single shift - 9 AM to 12.15 PM.

The Class 12 board exam was conducted between February 20 to March 18, 2026. This exam was held in a single shift - 9 AM to 12.15 PM.

How to check Class 10, 12 results through the official website

1. Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link.

3. Enter your login information.

4. Click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the marksheet.

7. Print your scorecard and save it for future use.

Other ways to download Chattisgarh board results

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

3. UMANG app

29 April 2026
11:18 IST

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check Chhattisgarh Boards results?

Students who have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can check the results through the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Samta Pahuja

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