CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board to release results today at 2:30 PM; check how to download scorecard

CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10th 12th results 2026. These results will be released today (April 29, 2026) at 2.30 PM. Over 4 lakh students are waiting for their class 10th 12th results. Once the results are out, they can check and download their marksheet via the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

The Chattisgarh Board results will be declared through the press conference, which is conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, CGBSE also declare the pass percentage, district-wise performance, and other details, which will also be shared.

Exam Dates of Chattisgarh Board

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The Class 10 board exam was conducted between February 21 to March 13, 2026. This exam was held in a single shift - 9 AM to 12.15 PM.

The Class 12 board exam was conducted between February 20 to March 18, 2026. This exam was held in a single shift - 9 AM to 12.15 PM.

How to check Class 10, 12 results through the official website

1. Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link.

3. Enter your login information.

4. Click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the marksheet.

7. Print your scorecard and save it for future use.

Other ways to download Chattisgarh board results

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

3. UMANG app