/Chamoli tunnel collapse Live blog: 18 trapped workers rescued; efforts underway for remaining workers

Rescue Progress: Several workers have been safely rescued so far. Rescue teams are still working to bring out those who remain trapped.
Multi-Agency Operation: Teams from the district administration, police, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP, the Army, and other agencies are at the site carrying out a large-scale rescue operation.
Official Monitoring: The district administration has been put on high alert. District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar reached the site soon after receiving the information and is closely monitoring the rescue work.
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Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Pawar said around 18 workers have managed to get out safely while operations are underway to save others feared trapped after debris and water burst out from a cavity inside an under-construction hydropower project tunnel in Pipalkoti on Thursday evening.
Pawar added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, alongside heavy machinery and three high-power water pumps, have been deployed at the site to drain the water, clear the slush, and rescue the remaining workers expected to be brought out within the next few hours.
Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Pawar said, "At approximately 6:30 to 6:45 PM, debris and water burst out from a cavity at the 1.8-kilometer mark of the tunnel being constructed for the hydropower project in Pipalkoti. Workers present at the site became trapped as a result. Around 18 people have managed to get out so far, while it is feared that others remain trapped inside."
"SDRF and NDRF teams are currently working on-site, and machinery belonging to TLDC and SCC is continuously engaged in clearing the debris. Additionally, three pumps have been deployed to drain the water. The rescue operation is ongoing, and it is expected that all those trapped will be brought out within the next few hours," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reached the State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) headquarters at IT Park here to review the ongoing emergency operations following an accident at the under-construction THDC hydropower project tunnel in Chamoli district, news agency ANI reported.
Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said that the incident occurred around 6:30 to 6:45 pm. Kumar added that emergency teams, including the NDRF and SDRF, alongside heavy machinery, were immediately deployed to the site.
He said that around 14 to 15 trapped workers have already been safely rescued, and authorities remain confident that the remaining personnel will be brought out safely within the next few hours.
"This is a tunnel under construction for a hydropower project belonging to THDC. Around 6:30 or 6:45 PM, a large volume of debris and water surged into the tunnel. Workers from the shift on duty got trapped inside. About 14 or 15 people have already been rescued. NDRF and SDRF teams, along with all our machinery, are currently engaged in operations for the remaining individuals, and we are hopeful that we will be able to rescue everyone within the next few hours," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajiv Singh Pal said initial reports indicate that around 18 people may have been affected by the incident. He added that an emergency response team, alongside two dedicated medical units and multiple ambulances, has been rushed to the location to carry out rescue and medical operations.
Pal said that so far, five injured workers have been brought to the hospital, with two reported to be in relatively serious condition and currently undergoing stabilization.
"Regarding the accident that has just occurred, we have been told that it happened inside a tunnel at Pipalkoti... We have received information that around 18 people may be affected. We have sent a 108 emergency response team to the site. Two medical teams from here, along with ambulances, have also been sent to the location... Five injured people have been brought here so far. Of them, two are in a relatively serious condition and are being stabilised," news agency IANS quoted him as saying.
Several workers were hurt when mud and water filled a THDC tunnel in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Rescue teams are working at the site to save those affected, news agency IANS reported.
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