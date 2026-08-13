/Chamoli tunnel collapse Live blog: 18 trapped workers rescued; efforts underway for remaining workers

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Pawar said around 18 workers have managed to get out safely while operations are underway to save others feared trapped after debris and water burst out from a cavity inside an under-construction hydropower project tunnel in Pipalkoti on Thursday evening.

Pawar added that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, alongside heavy machinery and three high-power water pumps, have been deployed at the site to drain the water, clear the slush, and rescue the remaining workers expected to be brought out within the next few hours.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Pawar said, "At approximately 6:30 to 6:45 PM, debris and water burst out from a cavity at the 1.8-kilometer mark of the tunnel being constructed for the hydropower project in Pipalkoti. Workers present at the site became trapped as a result. Around 18 people have managed to get out so far, while it is feared that others remain trapped inside."

"SDRF and NDRF teams are currently working on-site, and machinery belonging to TLDC and SCC is continuously engaged in clearing the debris. Additionally, three pumps have been deployed to drain the water. The rescue operation is ongoing, and it is expected that all those trapped will be brought out within the next few hours," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.