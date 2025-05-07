Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896922https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/chandigarh-mock-drills-live-updates-police-civil-defence-exercises-time-safety-protocols-air-raid-sirens-blackouts-india-pak-war-situation-latest-news-2896922.html
NewsIndia
OPERATION SINDOOR

Chandigarh Mock Drills LIVE

Chandigarh Mock Drills LIVE Updates: The Indian armed forces conducted precision airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Several camps have been destroyed, and more than 90 terrorists have been killed. The situation could escalate into war, and to prepare civilians for such an emergency, a mock drill will be conducted in Chandigarh.

Stay Tuned For LIVE Updates:

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 08:25 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chandigarh Mock Drills LIVE Updates: The Indian armed forces conducted precision airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Several camps have been destroyed, and more than 90 terrorists have been killed. The situation could escalate into war, and to prepare civilians for such an emergency, a mock drill will be conducted in Chandigarh.

Stay Tuned For LIVE Updates:

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK