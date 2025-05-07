Chandigarh Mock Drills LIVE

Chandigarh Mock Drills LIVE Updates: The Indian armed forces conducted precision airstrikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Several camps have been destroyed, and more than 90 terrorists have been killed. The situation could escalate into war, and to prepare civilians for such an emergency, a mock drill will be conducted in Chandigarh.

