Chandni Chowk Election Result 2025 Live: Sabby Vs Satish Jain Vs Mudit Agarwal

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Chandni Chowk is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Chandni Chowk is one of Old Delhi's busiest and oldest markets near the Old Delhi Railway Station. Located near the historic Red Fort, Chandni Chowk is also one of the biggest wholesale markets in India.

According to historical accounts, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan founded the Chandni Chowk market in 1650. His daughter Jahanara is credited with creating the market's design. Canals, which no longer exist, were used to divide the market to reflect moonlight.

Prahlad Singh Sahni of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received 50,891 votes to win the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 21,307 votes while Alka Lamba of the Congress received 3,881 votes.

With 36,756 votes, AAP candidate Alka Lamba won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. Suman Kumar Gupta of the BJP received 18,469 votes while Prahlad Singh Sahni of the Congress garnered 17,930 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Chandni Chowk seat this year, the AAP has fielded Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Sabby) Against Bjp's Satish Jain And Congress Candidate Mudit Agarwal.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates