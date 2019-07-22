Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live updates: ISRO gets ready for second moon mission

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 2:43 PM. The mission seeks to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover and will be launched onboard GSLV-Mk0III-M1 from Sriharikota. The Rs 978 crore mission will be launched from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, over 100km from Chennai.

It may be recalled that ISRO had aborted the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 (Sunday) die a technical snag which was spotted just 56 minutes before the planned launch of the ambitious mission. The 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43pm on Sunday.

Live TV

Here are the live and latest updates about Chandrayaan-2 launch: