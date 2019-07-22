Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live updates: ISRO gets ready for second moon mission

22 July 2019, 08:12 AM
Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed today (22.07.2019) at 0240 hrs IST, tweets ISRO
— ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019
22 July 2019, 08:09 AM
UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed, tweeted ISRO.
— ISRO (@isro) July 21, 2019
22 July 2019, 08:08 AM
ISRO chairman K Sivan on Sunday said that Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 manoeuvres in the days to come. (Read full report here)
22 July 2019, 08:07 AM
Mission Chandrayaan-2 was called off on July 15 after the ISRO discovered lack of pressure in the helium tanks of the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). (Read full report here)
22 July 2019, 08:05 AM
Chandrayaan-2 will be launched onboard the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.