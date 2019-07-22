close

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live updates: ISRO gets ready for second moon mission

The mission seeks to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover and will be launched onboard GSLV-Mk0III-M1 from Sriharikota. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 22, 2019 - 08:12
Image Courtesy: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on Monday at 2:43 PM. The mission seeks to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover and will be launched onboard GSLV-Mk0III-M1 from Sriharikota. The Rs 978 crore mission will be launched from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, over 100km from Chennai.

It may be recalled that ISRO had aborted the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 15 (Sunday) die a technical snag which was spotted just 56 minutes before the planned launch of the ambitious mission. The 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43pm on Sunday.

Here are the live and latest updates about Chandrayaan-2 launch:

22 July 2019, 08:12 AM

Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed today (22.07.2019) at 0240 hrs IST, tweets ISRO

22 July 2019, 08:09 AM

UH25 (fuel) filling of liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 completed, tweeted ISRO.

 

22 July 2019, 08:08 AM

ISRO chairman K Sivan on Sunday said that Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 manoeuvres in the days to come. (Read full report here) 

22 July 2019, 08:07 AM

Mission Chandrayaan-2 was called off on July 15 after the ISRO discovered lack of pressure in the helium tanks of the rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III). (Read full report here)

22 July 2019, 08:05 AM

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched onboard the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

