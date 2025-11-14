Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Chanpatia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Chanpatia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Chanpatia assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Umakant Singh and the Congress's Abhishek Ranjan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:52 AM IST
Chanpatia Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Chanpatia Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Chanpatia Assembly constituency in West Champaran was part of the Bettiah parliamentary seat until 2008, but it now falls under the West Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. It is a block-level town located about 18 kilometres west of the district headquarters Bettiah and roughly 225 kilometres northwest of the state capital Patna.

The constituency has been a BJP stronghold for the past 25 years. In the 2020 elections, BJP’s Umakant Singh defeated Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan by 13,469 votes, while in 2015, the victory margin had been just 464 votes.

Chanpatia remains a key constituency in West Champaran, reflecting both long-term party dominance and highly competitive electoral battles.

From the Chanpatia assembly seat, BJP has fielded Umakant Singh against Congress's Abhishek Ranjan while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Manish Kashyap. Other candidates in the fray are Bipin Nath Tiwari of Loktantrik Jan Swaraj Party and other independent candidate. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

Stay Tunes For Chanpatia Seat Live Election Result 2025:

