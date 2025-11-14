Advertisement
Chapra Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Chapra Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Rosera (SC) assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Chhoti Kumari and RJD's Shatrughan Kumar.

 

Chapra Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Chapra (SC) Assembly constituency falls under the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency. The polling was concluded in the first phase (November 6) here. From the Chapra (SC) assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Chhoti Kumari against RJD's Shatrughan Kumar, while Jan Suraaj has fielded Jai Prakash Singh. 

Stay Tuned For Chapra (SC) Seat Live Election Result 2025:

