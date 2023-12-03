trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694571
CHARMINAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2023

Charminar Assembly Election results 2023 (Charminar Vidhan Sabha Natija 2023): BJP's Megha Rani Agarwal Vs BRS’s Mohammed Salauddin Lodhi Vs Congress's Zeenath Begum Vs AIMIM’s Mir Zulfeqar Ali

By a vote of 36,615 (33.22%), Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri of AIMIM won the seat in 2014. Of all the votes cast, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri received 57.11% of them.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 01:01 AM IST|Source:
Charminar Election Results 2023: The Telangana Legislative Assembly constituency in India is known as Charminar Assembly. 66. Charminar is a constituent of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary and a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the state of Telangana. Charminar is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,03,399 male voters and 90,463 female voters in the seat, for a total of 1,93,907 voters. A 40.18% voter turnout was registered in Charminar during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 56.2% of people showed up.

AIMIM won the Charminar Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Charminar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates  

BJP’sMegha Rani Agarwal, Congress candidate Zeenath Begum, AIMIM’s Mir Zulfeqar Aliand BRS’s Mohammed Salauddin Lodhi are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Charminarassembly elections.

