LIVE Updates | Chawmanu Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Voting Begins

New Delhi: Chawmanu legislative assembly constituency is one of the 60 legislative assembly constituencies of Tripura state in India. A total of 28.13 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise tomorrow to decide the fate of 259 candidates, including 20 women, in Tripura elections.

Sambhu lal Chakma of BJP won the last election by deafeating CPM’s candidate Nirajov Tripura with the vote rate of 41.58%.

The main battle is between CPM’s Jiban Mohan Tripura and BJP’s Sambhu Lal Chakma. However, TMP’s candidate Hongsa Kumar Tripura can become the dark horse in 2023 Tripura state election.

