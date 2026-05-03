Chengalpattu election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates Gajendran M AIADMK vs Karthikdhandapani DMK vs S Thiyagarajan TVK

Chengalpattu Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Chengalpattu is a state assembly constituency located in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu. It forms part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency for national elections to the Parliament of India. Polling for the Chengalpattu Assembly seat was held on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 85.96 per cent.

In the 2021 elections, the constituency witnessed around 64 per cent voter turnout, and Varalakshmi M of the DMK defeated Gajendran M of AIADMK by a margin of 10 per cent. In the current election, the main contenders include Gajendran M of the AIADMK, Karthikdhandapani of the DMK, and S. Thiyagarajan of TVK.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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