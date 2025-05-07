Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896915https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/chennai-mock-drills-live-updates-tamil-nadu-police-civil-defence-exercises-time-safety-protocols-air-raid-sirens-blackouts-india-pak-war-situation-latest-news-2896915.html
NewsIndia
OPERATION SINDOOR

Chennai Mock Drills LIVE Updates

Chennai Mock Drills LIVE Updates: Avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes under Operation Sindoor last night, targeting multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several terror camps were destroyed in the attack, and dozens of terrorists were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly declared that India will punish the culprits. The rising tensions between the two countries could potentially escalate into war. To ensure civilians can stay safe in the event of such a scenario, mock drills are being organised today in several districts across the country. A mock drill will also be conducted in Chennai. This live blog provides updates related to the mock drill in Chennai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 07:50 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chennai Mock Drills LIVE Updates: Avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes under Operation Sindoor last night, targeting multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several terror camps were destroyed in the attack, and dozens of terrorists were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly declared that India will punish the culprits. The rising tensions between the two countries could potentially escalate into war. To ensure civilians can stay safe in the event of such a scenario, mock drills are being organised today in several districts across the country. A mock drill will also be conducted in Chennai.

Stay Tuned For LIVE Updates:

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK