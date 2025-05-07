Chennai Mock Drills LIVE Updates

Chennai Mock Drills LIVE Updates: Avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes under Operation Sindoor last night, targeting multiple terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several terror camps were destroyed in the attack, and dozens of terrorists were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had clearly declared that India will punish the culprits. The rising tensions between the two countries could potentially escalate into war. To ensure civilians can stay safe in the event of such a scenario, mock drills are being organised today in several districts across the country. A mock drill will also be conducted in Chennai. This live blog provides updates related to the mock drill in Chennai.