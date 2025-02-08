Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: Brahma Singh Tanwar vs Kartar Singh Tanwar

Chhatarpur Result Live Update: Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Chhatarpur constituency which is a key constituency in India’s capital, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi ’s governance. It often sees intense battles between major parties. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Brahma Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the BJP, and Rajinder Tanwar of Congress are in the fray. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on February 8, 2025.

Chhatarpur Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Delhi, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Brahm Singh Tanwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 3720 votes. The Chhatarpur Assembly constituency falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 124333 votes, defeating Sahi Ram of the Aam Aadmi Party.Stay updated with the latest news, candidate profiles, and insights from this influential seat.