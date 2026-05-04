Chidambaram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can AIADMK’s K. A. Pandian hold off DMK’s Thamimum Ansari in key Tamil Nadu battle?
Chidambaram is a General constituency located in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and remains an important political seat in the region.
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Chidambaram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Chidambaram is a General constituency located in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and remains an important political seat in the region.
In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chidambaram is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The AIADMK has fielded K. A. Pandian, while the DMK has nominated Thamimum Ansari. The contest also includes Tamizh from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Nedunchezhiyan from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Chidambaram recorded a voter turnout of around 72%, where AIADMK’s K. A. Pandian defeated IUML’s S. Abdul Rahman by a margin of 9%.
The counting of votes for the Chidambaram Assembly constituency will take place on May 4, 2026.
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