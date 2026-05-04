Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043359https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/chidambaram-election-results-2026-live-updates-k-a-pandian-aiadmk-vs-thamimum-ansari-dmk-vs-nedunchezhiyan-tvk-winner-3043359.html
NewsIndiaChidambaram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can AIADMK’s K. A. Pandian hold off DMK’s Thamimum Ansari in key Tamil Nadu battle?
CHIDAMBARAM ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Chidambaram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can AIADMK’s K. A. Pandian hold off DMK’s Thamimum Ansari in key Tamil Nadu battle?

Chidambaram is a General constituency located in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and remains an important political seat in the region.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

(Source: File)

Chidambaram Election Results 2026 LIVE: Chidambaram is a General constituency located in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu and remains an important political seat in the region.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chidambaram is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The AIADMK has fielded K. A. Pandian, while the DMK has nominated Thamimum Ansari. The contest also includes Tamizh from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Nedunchezhiyan from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Chidambaram recorded a voter turnout of around 72%, where AIADMK’s K. A. Pandian defeated IUML’s S. Abdul Rahman by a margin of 9%.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The counting of votes for the Chidambaram Assembly constituency will take place on May 4, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...