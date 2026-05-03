Chowranghee Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between TMC's Nayna Bandyopadhyay vs Santosh Kumar Pathak of BJP vs Manash Sarkar of INC
Chowranghee Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In 2021, Nayna Bandyopadhyay of AITC won against Devdutta Maji of BJP from Chowranghee Assembly seat.
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Chowranghee Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Chowranghee Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Chowranghee constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 11 candidates are in the fray for Chowranghee seat.
Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle
The main contestants for the Chowranghee seat are Bandyopadhyay Nayna (TMC), Santosh Kumar Pathak (BJP), Manash Sarkar (INC), Sanjay Basu (CPIM), Debasish Bhadra (RRP), Prabir Seal (SUCIC), Sumanta Bhowmick (IND), Sayantan Patra (IND), Md Ehsan Elahi (IND), Johar Iqbal (IND), Tejash Bole (IND).
In 2021, Nayna Bandyopadhyay of AITC won against Devdutta Maji of BJP from Chowranghee Assembly seat.
Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry:
Chowranghee Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8am
Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will lotus bloom for the first time in Bengal? All eyes on State Assembly polls as counting of votes begin at 8am.
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