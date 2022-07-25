NewsIndia
ODISHA

CHSE Odisha Board Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Odisha Class 12th Result to be out on THIS DATE at orissaresults.nic.in, check date, time and more here

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the result of Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam on 30th July, scroll down to know the timings and more here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 04:26 PM IST|Source:

CHSE Odisha Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the result of Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam by Saturday, July 30. According to media reports the education minister Samir Ranjan said, science and commerce results will be announced by July 30, the Humanities stream result will be released in August. Once announced, students can check the HS, 12th result 2022 on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the HS, 12th exam held from April 28 to May 31, 2022.

The candidates need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass in the Class 12 exam

BSE Odisha Madhyamik result was earlier announced on July 6, and a total of 90.55 per cent students passed in the Class 10 exam successfully this year. The students with A1 grade are- 8,119 students, A2- 54,889 students and a total of 8,699 students could not clear the Class 10 exam.

OdishaOdisha Class 12 Result 2022CHSE Odisha Class 12 ResultCHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022Class 12 Result 2022 odisha

