Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced today at 12:30 PM @ chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha CHSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, at 12:30 PM through a press conference.
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Odisha Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, at 12:30 PM through a press conference. Students will be able to check and download their marksheets online from 1:00 PM onwards.
The CHSE Odisha Plus Two results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be available on the official websites —chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in
When will Odisha CHSE Result 2026 be released?
According to official updates, the Odisha Board Class 12 results will be announced on:
- Result Declaration Time: 12:30 PM
- Online Link Activation: 1:00 PM
- Date: May 20, 2026
The results will be announced for all streams together for the first time.
Official websites to check Odisha +2 result 2026
Students can check their Odisha CHSE results on the following official portals:
- chseodisha.nic.in
- results.odisha.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
How to check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheets online:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the “CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026” link
- Enter roll number and registration number
- Click on submit
- The Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result Live: Who will declare Odisha class 12 result today?
According to CHSE Chairman Mrunal Kanti Das, a total of 4,00,736 students registered for the annual Plus Two examinations this year. Among them, 2,56,042 students enrolled in the Arts stream, 1,14,238 in Science, 24,533 in Commerce, and 5,923 in the Vocational stream.
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