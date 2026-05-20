Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced today at 12:30 PM @ chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha Class 12th Result 2026 Live: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the Odisha Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 20, at 12:30 PM through a press conference. Students will be able to check and download their marksheets online from 1:00 PM onwards.

The CHSE Odisha Plus Two results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be available on the official websites —chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in

When will Odisha CHSE Result 2026 be released?

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According to official updates, the Odisha Board Class 12 results will be announced on:

Result Declaration Time: 12:30 PM

Online Link Activation: 1:00 PM

Date: May 20, 2026

The results will be announced for all streams together for the first time.

Official websites to check Odisha +2 result 2026

Students can check their Odisha CHSE results on the following official portals:

chseodisha.nic.in

results.odisha.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

How to check Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheets online: