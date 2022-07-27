CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Odisha Board class 12th results Shortly at chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Odisha 12th (+2) Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: Odisha Board class 12th results Shortly at chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha class 12th results to be announced today at 4 PM, scroll down for the live and latest updates on the result.
CHSE Odisha 12th (+2) Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: The Odisha education minister will declare the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Class 12 result 2022 today (July 27) at 4 PM on the official website-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. The Arts and Humanities stream result will be released after a week’s time. Odisha 12th Result 2022 Science, Commerce will be released today, on July 27, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check their class 12th CHSE Results on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Results 2022 will be released for the exams held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Nearly 3 lakh students are reportedly waiting for their Odisha class 12th results declared announcement and link. Once released, updates would be added here; keep a check.
To pass the Odisha Board 12th exam 2022 students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exams. The students who fail in one or two subjects will have to appear for the compartmental exams.
Odisha board CHSE 12th results 2022: Where to check scores
Odisha +2 Science and Commerce results can be checked on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in, once released.
Odisha board CHSE 12th results 2022: Keep your admit cards ready
Keep your roll number and registration number ready to check results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE 12th result 2022 Odisha: Websites to check class 12th results
- orissaresults.nic.in
- chseodisha.nic.in
- indiareuslts.com
- results.gov.in
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Total Students
Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the Class 12 board examinations. The board had conducted the CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams from April 28 to May 31, 2022.
Odisha 12th result 2022: Details mentioned on Odisha 12th results
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- School name
- Subject names
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Result status
- Qualifying status
- Remarks
CHSE Odisha board Class 12th Science, Commerce results: Here is how you can check your scorecard
Go to orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the link for Class 12 Science or Commerce results.
Enter the required login details.
Submit and download mark sheet.
Class 12 Science and Commerce results will be announced at 4 pm on July 27 and Arts stream results will be available after one week. This year, a total of 78,077 students in the Science stream wrote Class 12 board exams in Odisha.
Odisha class 12th result: Exam Date
The Odisha Board Class 12th examination in paper pen mode began on April 28, 2022. The exams were conducted till May 31, 2022.
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Exam Postponed
The board had to postpone the Maths, Home Science and BFC Biology papers scheduled to be held on May 31 in the state due to the elections to be held in Brajrajnagar. Later, that exam was rescheduled and conducted on 4th June 2022.
Odisha CHSE exams for class 12th: Offline Exam
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce higher secondary (Class-XII) results-2022 of science and commerce stream today. Over three lakh students appeared for the exams in offline mode after a gap of two years due to covid pandemic.
Odisha 12th results: Education Minister to declare results
Like Class 10 results, Odisha School Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is likely to declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results.
The date and time for the Odisha CHSE 12th result 2022 have been announced, and the results for the Science and Commerce streams are scheduled to be released on July 27 at 4 p.m. The Odisha 12th arts results are expected to be released next week.
The Odisha CHSE Result 2022 will be released today, July 27, 2022. While the results were as expected in the last week of July, Education Minister Dash confirmed the date and time of the CHSE Odisha 12th Result yesterday. Students must be ready to check their grades today.
Odisha Board Class 12th Results 2022: Here’s how to check your scorecard
- Visit the Odisha Board official website.
- Click on the Odisha class 12 result link.
- Enter the class 12 registration number in the link provided.
- The Odisha Plus 2 results will be displayed.
- Download the Odisha Board class 12 results 2022 for further reference.
CHSE Odisha class 12th results: Minimum passing marks
Students note that to pass the CHSE Odisha Result 2022, you will have to atleast score a minimum of 30 percent in every subject and the aggregate score should be 33 percent.
