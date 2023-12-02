Civil Lines Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Gopal Sharma Vs Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyavas

The Civil Lines Assembly constituency, situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is one of the eight assembly constituencies in the city. It holds significant importance in the state's political landscape, playing a pivotal role in shaping political outcomes. The area is home to key government offices, including the residences of the Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker, and other ministers, owing to the proximity to the Rajasthan administration.

This constituency is designated as a reserved seat for the General category, encompassing a voter base of over 2.4 lakh individuals. Among them, more than 1.23 lakh are male voters, and over 1.12 lakh are female voters. The gender ratio stands at 910 female voters for every 1000 male voters, with an additional 57 service voters. As per the 2011 census, the constituency comprises approximately 29,500 Muslim voters, constituting 12.3% of the total voter pool, and around 25,100 voters from the Scheduled Castes, making up 10.46%. Additionally, voters from Scheduled Tribes are estimated to be around 9,100, or nearly 3.8%.

Over the last six major elections, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party have secured victory three times each. The current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Civil Lines is Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from the Congress Party, who also serves as a cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government. His political journey began in 1992 as an independent leader at Rajasthan College. Khachariyawas has been actively involved in serving his constituency by implementing government schemes for the welfare of the general public.