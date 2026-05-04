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NewsIndiaCoimbatore South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Fight heats up in key urban seat as DMK, AIADMK and others clash
COIMBATORE SOUTH ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Coimbatore South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Fight heats up in key urban seat as DMK, AIADMK and others clash

Coimbatore South Election Results 2026 LIVE: DMK’s V. Senthil Balaji faces AIADMK’s Amman K. Arjunan in a key Tamil Nadu constituency battle, along with NTK and TVK candidates.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Source:
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Coimbatore South Election Results 2026 LIVE: Coimbatore South is an important Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Coimbatore South is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The DMK has fielded V. Senthil Balaji, while the AIADMK has nominated Amman K. Arjunan. The contest also includes V. Perarivalan from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and V. Senthil Kumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a total of 21 candidates contested from the Coimbatore South seat. In that election, BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan won the constituency, defeating Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan by a narrow margin of around 1,300–1,500 votes.

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The counting of votes for the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency will take place on May 4, 2026.

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