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NewsIndiaCoonoor election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates M Raju DMK vs A. Ramu AIADMK vs C Thangaraju TVK
TAMIL NADU ELECTION 2026

Coonoor election results 2026 Tamil Nadu live updates M Raju DMK vs A. Ramu AIADMK vs C Thangaraju TVK

Coonoor Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In the current election, key candidates in the fray include M. Raju of DMK, A. Ramu of DMK, and C. Thangaraju of TVK.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:31 AM IST|Source:
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Coonoor Election Result 2026 Live Updates

Coonoor Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Coonoor is a state assembly constituency in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu and falls under the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. It is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. Polling for the constituency was held on April 23, recording a voter turnout of 78.04 per cent.
In the 2021 elections, Coonoor registered around 70 per cent voter turnout, and K. Ramachandran of the DMK defeated D. Vinoth of AIADMK by a margin of 3 per cent. In the current election, key candidates in the fray include M. Raju of DMK, A. Ramu of DMK, and C. Thangaraju of TVK.

 

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026 Live Updates

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