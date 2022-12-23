Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID Cases Surge LIVE Updates: India's Covid response begins, Nationwide emergency mock drills from Tuesday

Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID Cases Surge LIVE Updates: The biggest question is, can any new variant of Corona emerge in India after the Delta, Omicron variant of Corona virus? If a new wave of Corona comes, how prepared is India for it? In what condition are the facilities like vaccination, oxygen supply, covid beds in hospitals, corona surveillance, testing and helpline in India? Has India learned some lessons from the earlier waves of Corona or not? Before talking about all these topics, it is necessary to take a look at the increasing cases of corona around the world. Corona cases are increasing rapidly not only in China but also in Japan, America, South Korea and Brazil. The active cases of corona in India are currently less than four thousand, but random testing has been started at the airport. Amidst the increasing cases of corona, discussion has also started on the vaccination program in India. Health experts believe that vaccines are very important to fight corona. But the question is, will the booster dose of COVID vaccine prove effective against any new variant of Corona? Omicron subvariant BF.7 is probably responsible for the increasing cases of corona in China. Four of its cases have been found in India so far.