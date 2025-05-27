LIVE | COVID-19 Cases Rising In India: Total Active Cases Spike To 1010, 5th Patient Dies In Mumbai, Check State-Wise Tally

COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is recording a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, with the Health Ministry's Covid dashboard showing over 1000 active cases across the country as of May 26. States including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi have reported surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, including those of an emerging variant named NB.1.8.1.

As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in COVID-19 cases in China and parts of Asia. The most common variant remains JN.1, with 53 per cent of positive cases belonging to the category. One case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May, INSACOG data shows.

What Are Current COVID Symptoms In 2025?

The current symptoms of COVID-19 in India in 2025 are observed to be mild and subtle. As per the recent reports published by WHO, the NB.1.8.1 poses a low global health risk. However, some common symptoms have been identified as sore throat, fatigue, mild cough, fever, muscle aches, nasal congestion, low-grade hyperthermia, headaches, nausea and gastrointestinal issues.

Though the current numbers are alarming, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert, not alarmed, say health authorities.