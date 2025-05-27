LIVE | COVID-19 Cases Rising In India: Total Active Cases Spike To 1010, 5th Patient Dies In Mumbai, Check State-Wise Tally
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: The number of active cases in India is now over 1010. Kerala is leading the chart with 430 active cases. Officials are monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in parts of Asia. Experts advise taking a rapid antigen home test or RT-PCR if symptoms persist beyond 3-4 days.
- India has detected new COVID-19 variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, but health officials say the situation remains under control.
- States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are witnessing a gradual surge, prompting renewed emphasis on testing and surveillance.
- Experts urge caution, not panic; continued vigilance, vaccination, and hygiene are key to preventing another COVID-19 wave.
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is recording a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, with the Health Ministry's Covid dashboard showing over 1000 active cases across the country as of May 26. States including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi have reported surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, including those of an emerging variant named NB.1.8.1.
As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in COVID-19 cases in China and parts of Asia. The most common variant remains JN.1, with 53 per cent of positive cases belonging to the category. One case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May, INSACOG data shows.
What Are Current COVID Symptoms In 2025?
The current symptoms of COVID-19 in India in 2025 are observed to be mild and subtle. As per the recent reports published by WHO, the NB.1.8.1 poses a low global health risk. However, some common symptoms have been identified as sore throat, fatigue, mild cough, fever, muscle aches, nasal congestion, low-grade hyperthermia, headaches, nausea and gastrointestinal issues.
Though the current numbers are alarming, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert, not alarmed, say health authorities.
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: States With Fatalities
Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan have reported COVID-19 deaths so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths whereas Kerala has highest cases. With mild symptoms of the NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. variants, the recovery rate has been reportedly slow.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: 'The Government Is Prepared To Face Any Eventuality'
Bengaluru: On COVID cases, Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, "Yesterday, the Chief Minister conducted a meeting with the health department and medical education department to see the preparedness of the hospitals...The health department has already issued an advisory that pregnant women, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities need to wear masks when they go to crowded places & as the schools are reopening, if there are any symptoms in the children, such as cough or cold, they should avoid coming to the school...We have conducted a meeting of all the hospitals which are coming across the medical education department to be prepared for any eventuality, even though the severity of the cases is not much, but still, the government is prepared to face any eventuality..."
Coronavirus In India LIVE: 'No Need To Panic'
The Delhi Government advised residents not to panic as COVID-19 cases surged above 100. “The situation is under control,” said officials, as hospitals have been advised to be prepared for any eventuality.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Delhi Surges By 99 Cases In Less Than A Week
As Delhi touches 104 cases this week, 99 COVID-19 cases surged in India from the capital alone. The rapid rise in cases is however not a sign of major concern. Residents are advised to avoid crowded places and follow hygiene rules.
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: 5th Patient Dies In Mumbai
The Kalyan fatality became the fifth person in Mumbai to die as COVID-19 surges in India within the eight days. The 47-year-old woman was under treatment for typhoid for the past 10 days. She died shortly after she was rushed to a nearby hospital after testing positive for COVID.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Kolkata Reports 2 More Cases
Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kolkata. A 9-month-old child and a 65-year-old woman tested positive for the NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 variants.
Earlier, a 15-year-old and a 70-year-old reported positive last week. Kolkata reports 14 active cases so far.
Coronavirus In India LIVE: 'Elderly, People With Co-morbidities Must Wear Masks,' Says Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: As Karnataka recorded 80 COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the elderly and people with co-morbidities must wear masks as a precautionary measure.
He was speaking to the media after paying floral tribute to the statue and portrait of the late Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on the occasion of his death anniversary, near the east gate of Vidhana Soudha.
Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said that precautionary measures were discussed during a meeting on Monday.
"We must be prepared for all scenarios. Measures must be taken to ensure that ventilators, oxygen supply, and hospital wards are not disrupted," he said.
He added that the number of COVID cases has increased from 65 to 80, though the situation is not yet severe.
"Children with symptoms like cold, cough, or fever should not be sent to school. Elderly people and those suffering from various illnesses must wear masks. Vaccines should be stockpiled as a precautionary measure," he said.
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: Total Active Cases Rise In Kerala
As per official government data, Kerala has a total of 430 active cases.
Total infected: 335
Total Discharged: 105
Total Deaths: 2
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: State Wise Active Case Tally
Here is the list as per official government data:
Total Active Cases - 1010
Total infected: 753
Total Discharged: 305
Total Deaths: 6
Kerala: 430
Maharashtra: 210
Delhi: 104
Gujarat: 83
Tamil Nadu: 69
Karnataka: 47
Uttar Pradesh: 15
West Bengal: 12
Haryana: 9
Andhra Pradesh: 4
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: Total Active Cases Rise In Delhi
As per official government data, Delhi has a total of 104 active cases.
Total infected: 99
Total Discharged: 24
Total Deaths: 0
COVID-19 Cases in India Live Updates: Kerala Has Lower Booster Dose Uptake
Kerala has reported the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in India, accounting to 40% of total infections. Two deaths have been reported in the state.
However, as per reports, the booster dose after the COVID-19 vaccine uptake has been low. Only 25% of eligible individuals have received it so far.
