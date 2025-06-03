LIVE | COVID-19 Cases In India: Active Cases Rise To 4,026; 22-Year-Old Dies In Delhi, 6 Dead In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 4,026, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 8:00 AM IST, June 3, 2025.

Leading the current spike is Kerala, with 19 fresh infections, pushing its active caseload to 1416—nearly half of the country’s total. Meanwhile, West Bengal added 41 new cases, increasing its active tally to 372, while the national capital Delhi recorded 90 new infections, taking its active cases to 393.

Maharashtra, another state that has seen consistent rises in previous waves, reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 485, as per the state’s public health department.

As per May 2025 classifications by the World Health Organization (WHO), subvariants LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are categorized as Variants Under Monitoring, meaning they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, these strains are suspected to be contributing to the rising infections not just in India but also across China and other parts of Asia.

Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat earlier this month.

With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.

Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.