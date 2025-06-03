LIVE | COVID-19 Cases In India: Active Cases Rise To 4,026; 22-Year-Old Dies In Delhi, 6 Dead In 24 Hours
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 4,026 active infections as per the Health Ministry on June 3, 2025. The surge is linked to emerging variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, while JN.1 remains the dominant strain. These new COVID-19 variants are being monitored amid growing concerns about the Coronavirus in India.
- India's active COVID-19 cases have surged to 3,758, with Kerala, Delhi, and Maharashtra reporting the highest spikes.
- The JN.1 variant remains dominant, while emerging subvariants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are under close monitoring.
- Health authorities urge continued caution as mild symptoms and evolving variants could mask wider transmission.
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 4,026, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 8:00 AM IST, June 3, 2025.
Leading the current spike is Kerala, with 19 fresh infections, pushing its active caseload to 1416—nearly half of the country’s total. Meanwhile, West Bengal added 41 new cases, increasing its active tally to 372, while the national capital Delhi recorded 90 new infections, taking its active cases to 393.
Maharashtra, another state that has seen consistent rises in previous waves, reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 485, as per the state’s public health department.
As per May 2025 classifications by the World Health Organization (WHO), subvariants LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are categorized as Variants Under Monitoring, meaning they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, these strains are suspected to be contributing to the rising infections not just in India but also across China and other parts of Asia.
Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat earlier this month.
With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.
Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.
Coronavirus In India LIVE: No Need To Panic Over COVID-19 Surge, Govt Prepared: Karnataka Health Minister
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday sought to allay fears following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, saying the state government is ready for any eventuality.
He said the recent Covid-19-related deaths in the state were not purely due to the virus but were primarily linked to other underlying diseases.
Citing guidelines and instructions issued by Centre, the Health Minister told PTI videos, "This COVID has got mild infections, not very serious impact. But we are alert, and we have ensured that we are ready for any eventuality. All our infrastructure – oxygen, beds, ventilators – all of them are being updated and ensured that in any emergency, we should have all kinds of provisions. So, that way, we are ready."
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: How To Reduce Your Chances Of Infection?
Here are comprehensive and expert-recommended preventive strategies to reduce your chances of infection and help curb community transmission:
Wear a Mask in Crowded or Enclosed Spaces:
- Dr Diksha says masks act as a barrier against airborne particles, especially in public places with limited ventilation.
- Prefer N95 or KN95 masks for better filtration, especially if you're in high-risk zones or traveling.
- Continue wearing masks in hospitals, airports, public transport, shopping malls, or indoor gatherings.
Tip: Always cover your nose and mouth properly. Avoid touching the front of your mask and wash reusable masks daily.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Delhi Woman And 5 More People Die From Covid In 24 Hours
Kerala (1 Death) - 80 years old male with severe pneumonia, ARDS, DM, HTN, CAD.
Maharashtra (2 Deaths) -
1) 70-year-old Female with DM.
2) 73-year-old Female with DM and HTN.
Tamil Nadu (1 death)- 69 year old female with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Parkinsons Disease.
West Bengal (1 death)- 43 yrs old female with -Acute coronary syndrome, Septic shock, Acute kidney injury
Covid-19 in India LIVE: 22-Year-Old Dies In Delhi
Delhi has reported another Covid-related fatality amid a recent rise in infections, bringing the total number of such deaths in the city to four since January and three within the past 10 days. The latest surge in Covid-19 cases mirrors a broader trend being observed across India and several Asian countries.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the latest victim was a 22-year-old woman who had underlying conditions, including pulmonary tuberculosis and a bilateral lower respiratory tract infection. She tested positive for Covid-19 before passing away.
Covid-19 in India LIVE: West Bengal Reports 44 New Cases, Active Tally Rises To 331
West Bengal recorded 44 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data released on Monday. The state’s total number of active cases has risen to 331.
During the same period, nine patients recovered from the infection, as per the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
A senior official from the state health department noted that West Bengal has seen a noticeable rise in active Covid-19 cases over the past week, with 319 people testing positive in the last seven days.
Covid-19 in India LIVE: Delhi Reports 47 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Count Reaches 483
Delhi recorded 47 new Covid-19 cases since Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the capital to 483, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. So far, four deaths have been reported in connection with the infection.
Covid-19 in India Live: Small Number Of Cases In Kerala, No Need To Be Concerned, Says CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said a small number of COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, but there was no need to be concerned as testing and treatment facilities, including medicines, oxygen, and ICU beds, have been ensured.
The CM, at a press conference here, said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 727, and the majority of them were in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
He said it was the Omicron JN variant LF7, which has been reported in Southeast Asian countries, that has been found in Kerala.
Covid-19 in India LIVE: 84 new COVID Cases Detected In Maharashtra
As many as 84 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the tally of cases registered since the start of the year to 681, the state public health department said.
Most of the patients have mild symptoms and people should not panic, it said in a release here.
Of the new cases, 32 were detected in Mumbai, two in Thane district, 14 in Thane Municipal Corporation limits, one in Navi Mumbai, one in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, two in Raigad district, one in Panvel, one in Nashik city, one in Pune district, 19 in Pune Municipal Corporation, three in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, two in Satara, one in Kolhapur district, one in Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, and three in Sangli Municipal Corporation limits, the department said.
Covid-19 in India LIVE: 22-Year-Old Dies Of Covid In Delhi, Fourth Death Reported Since January
Delhi has reported another Covid-related fatality amid a recent rise in infections, bringing the total number of such deaths in the city to four since January and three within the past 10 days. The latest surge in Covid-19 cases mirrors a broader trend being observed across India and several Asian countries.
According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the latest victim was a 22-year-old woman who had underlying conditions, including pulmonary tuberculosis and a bilateral lower respiratory tract infection. She tested positive for Covid-19 before passing away.
Centre Monitoring COVID-19 Situation Closely; Prepared To Handle Any Scenario: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav
As COVID-19 cases witness a gradual uptick, the Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, on Friday assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.
"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav told ANI.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Maharashtra Reports 65 Cases, Tally Since Jan 1 rises To 814
Maharashtra reported 65 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally from January 1 this year to 814, a health official said.
The 65 cases comprise 31 from Pune, 22 from Mumbai, nine from Thane, two from Kolhapur and one from Nagpur, a health department statement informed.
The active cases in the state as on date stands at 506, while 300 have recovered, it said.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Cases Rise To 3,758; Karnataka Man Among 2 Dead In 24 Hours
India is seeing a sharp uptick in Covid-19 cases, with active infections rising to 3,758 as of June 2, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The surge marks a significant jump from just 257 cases reported on May 22.
Kerala continues to report the highest number of active cases (1400), followed by Maharashtra (485), Delhi (436), Gujarat (320), Karnataka (238), West Bengal (287), Tamil Nadu (199), and Uttar Pradesh (149).
In the past 24 hours, 363 new infections were recorded across the country. 2 Covid-related deaths were reported in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: New Omicron Sub-Variants Detected
The recent rise in cases coincides with the detection of new sub-variants of the Omicron strain, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1. These variants have been identified through genome sequencing performed in the southern and western regions of India.
Coronavirus In India LIVE: Can Fruits Help Build Immunity Against Covid-19?
"Incorporate seasonal fruits in Vitamin C, including oranges, guavas, papaya, and lemons. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, particularly known to bolster white blood cell function and protect the body against any viral infections. Consuming seasonal fruits ensures you're consuming fruits at their nutritional peak, and they are mostly more affordable and environmentally friendly too," explains Mugdha.
Coronavirus In India LIVE: Health Tips To Avoid Infections
• Avoid eating overly processed foods such as refined sugars and unhealthy fats.
• Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.
• Avoid having alcohol, as it can disrupt immune response and gut balance.
• Limit having sugary drinks, as they contain zero calories and can impair white blood cell activity.
Covid-19 in India Live: Bengal Reports 82 New COVID Infections
West Bengal reported 82 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the current wave to 287 in the state, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
Six persons were discharged from hospitals during the period after they tested negative for the contagion, it mentioned.
However, no data was shared by the state health department Currently, Kerala, with 1,400 active cases, has the highest number of Covid patients, the data mentioned, adding that the total number of patients in the country is 3,758.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: What Are Symptoms Of JN.1 Variant?
According to health officials and recent cases, symptoms of the JN.1 variant are generally similar to other Omicron subvariants but can vary from person to person.
Common JN.1 Symptoms:
1. Fever: Mild and short-lived
2. Dry or wet cough
3. Sore throat
4. Runny or congested nose
5. Headache
6. Fatigue
7. Muscle or body aches
8. Diarrhoea and nausea (reported in some cases)
Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, notes “Though the new COVID-19 variants like JN.1 are infectious, symptoms remain mild for most. The elderly or immunocompromised are at higher risk. Vaccination, masking, and early detection remain key.”
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: Is Gastrointestinal Issue A Symptom Of New COVID Variant?
A distinguishing symptom of JN.1 is the heightened occurrence of digestive problems, including nausea, decreased appetite, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea. Although gastrointestinal symptoms were observed in previous COVID-19 variants, they were generally less frequent and often mild. In the case of JN.1, these symptoms appear to be more pronounced and impact a greater number of patients. Medical professionals suggest that this shift may be attributed to the virus's modified behavior within the body or its interaction with the immune system of the gut.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Experiencing Persistent Low-Grade Fever? Beware
In contrast to previous variants where high fever accompanied by sweating and chills was prevalent, JN.1 infections frequently result in a persistent low-grade fever, generally. Individuals may feel slightly warm for several days without experiencing the severe fever spikes that were characteristic of earlier COVID waves. This symptom can easily be overlooked or confused with mild fatigue or other minor ailments.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: How Can Office Goers Protect Themselves From COVID-19?
People who go to work daily, especially via public transport and in crowded office spaces, are more vulnerable to these emerging variants. So, what can you do to stay safe if you're an office goer?
Here's everything you need to keep in mind....
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: State Wise Active Case Tally
Here is the list as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Andhra Pradesh: 23
Arunachal Pradesh: 3
Assam: 5
Chandigarh: 1
Chhattisgarh: 6
Delhi: 436
Goa: 10
Gujarat: 320
Haryana: 30
Jammu and Kashmir: 6
Jharkhand: 6
Karnataka: 238
Kerala: 1400
Madhya Pradesh: 19
Maharashtra: 19
Mizoram: 2
Odisha: 9
Puducherry: 45
Punjab: 6
Rajasthan: 62
Sikkim: 3
Tamil Nadu: 199
Telangana: 3
Uttarakhand: 3
Uttar Pradesh: 149
West Bengal: 287
COVID-19 in India LIVE: 63-Year-Old Man Dies From Coronavirus In Karnataka
Karnataka (1 Death) - 63-year-old male with Pulmonary TB, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of buccal mucosa & incidental Covid positive status
COVID-19 in India LIVE: What Should You Do If You Experience COVID Symptoms?
If you feel unwell, even mildly, experts urge you to act quickly and responsibly.
1. Experiencing ongoing fatigue, stomach issues, or mild fever? It’s best not to brush it off. Instead:
2. Get tested for COVID-19, especially if you've had recent travel or social exposure.
3. Isolate yourself immediately to protect those around you.
4. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest to support your immune system.
Dr Vishal says, "Monitor your symptoms closely—seek medical attention if you develop breathlessness, chest pain, or worsening gastrointestinal issues."
Coronavirus In India LIVE: Odisha Reports 12 Mild COVID-19 Cases
Odisha's active COVID-19 cases have risen to 12, with all patients showing mild symptoms and being treated in home isolation, officials said to ANI. Health authorities reassured the public that detected variants are Omicron sub-lineages and pose no major threat. Nationally, active cases have reached 2,710, with seven deaths reported across states, mostly involving comorbid patients.
Covid-19 in India Live: Health Ministry Urges Vigilance, Not Panic
Despite the sudden uptick in cases, health authorities emphasize that there is no reason to panic. Most patients are being cared for at home and experiencing only mild symptoms. In fact, 265 individuals were discharged in the last 24 hours. Officials from the Union health ministry have asserted that they are "closely monitoring" the overall Covid-19 situation and have advised the public that there is "no cause for concern."
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Bengal Reports 82 New COVID Infections Since Saturday, Active Cases Rise To 287
West Bengal reported 82 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the current wave to 287 in the state, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
Six people were discharged from hospitals during the period after they tested negative for the contagion, it mentioned.
However, no data was shared by the state health department. Currently, Kerala, with 1,400 active cases, has the highest number of Covid patients, the data mentioned, adding that the total number of patients in the country is 3,758.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Maharashtra Reports 65 Cases, Tally Since Jan 1 rises To 814
Maharashtra reported 65 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally from January 1 this year to 814, a health official said.
The 65 cases comprise 31 from Pune, 22 from Mumbai, nine from Thane, two from Kolhapur and one from Nagpur, a health department statement informed.
The active cases in the state as on date stands at 506, while 300 have recovered, it said.
Covid-19 In India LIVE: Gurgaon, Faridabad Record 28 Active Covid-19 Cases
The tally of active coronavirus cases in Faridabad reached 16 on Saturday, while that for Gurgaon is 12, after seven patients recovered in May.
As per data shared by the district administration, on May 31, 94 samples were tested, and three positive cases were detected in Gurgaon on Saturday.
With the symptoms being mild and all patients under home isolation, no deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported so far in Haryana, health officers said.
