LIVE | COVID-19 Cases In India: Active Cases Rise To 5,364; Delhi With 592 Cases- Kerala Leading Chart With 1,679 Cases
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 5,364 active infections as per the Health Ministry on June 7, 2025. The surge is linked to emerging variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, while JN.1 remains the dominant strain. These new COVID-19 variants are being monitored amid growing concerns about the Coronavirus in India.
- India's active COVID-19 cases have surged to 5,364; with Kerala, Delhi, and Maharashtra reporting the highest spikes.
- The JN.1 variant remains dominant, while emerging subvariants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are under close monitoring.
- Health authorities urge continued caution as mild symptoms and evolving variants could mask wider transmission.
Trending Photos
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 5,364; according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 8:00 AM IST, June 7, 2025.
Leading the current spike is Kerala, with 192 fresh infections, pushing its active caseload to 1,679; nearly half of the country’s total. Meanwhile, West Bengal added 58 new cases, increasing its active tally to 596, while the national capital Delhi, recorded 30 new infections, taking its active cases to 592.
Maharashtra, another state that has seen consistent rises in previous waves, reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 548, as per the state’s public health department.
As per May 2025 classifications by the World Health Organization (WHO), subvariants LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are categorized as Variants Under Monitoring, meaning they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, these strains are suspected to be contributing to the rising infections not just in India but also across China and other parts of Asia.
Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat earlier this month.
With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.
Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.
Say Tuned To Zee News For Latest Updates...
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: Total Active Cases Tally
According to the COVID-19 dashboard maintained by the Health Ministry, India now has a total of 5,364 active cases.
Total infected: 5,364
New Infections in past 24 hours: 498
Total Discharged in 24 hours: 764
Total Deaths in 24 Hours: 4
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.