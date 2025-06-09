LIVE | COVID 19 Cases in India: Active Cases Jump To 6491
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 6491; according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 12:00 AM IST, June 9, 2025.
As per May 2025 classifications by the World Health Organization (WHO), subvariants LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are categorized as Variants Under Monitoring, meaning they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, these strains are suspected to be contributing to the rising infections not just in India but also across China and other parts of Asia.
Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat earlier this month.
With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.
Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: What Should You Do If You Experience COVID Symptoms?
If you feel unwell, even mildly, experts urge you to act quickly and responsibly.
1. Experiencing ongoing fatigue, stomach issues, or mild fever? It’s best not to brush it off. Instead:
2. Get tested for COVID-19, especially if you've had recent travel or social exposure.
3. Isolate yourself immediately to protect those around you.
4. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest to support your immune system.
Dr Vishal says, "Monitor your symptoms closely—seek medical attention if you develop breathlessness, chest pain, or worsening gastrointestinal issues."
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: How To Reduce Your Chances Of Infection?
Here are comprehensive and expert-recommended preventive strategies to reduce your chances of infection and help curb community transmission:
Wear a Mask in Crowded or Enclosed Spaces:
- Masks act as a barrier against airborne particles, especially in public places with limited ventilation.
- Prefer N95 or KN95 masks for better filtration, especially if you're in high-risk zones or traveling.
- Continue wearing masks in hospitals, airports, public transport, shopping malls, or indoor gatherings.
Tip: Always cover your nose and mouth properly. Avoid touching the front of your mask and wash reusable masks daily.
COVID-19 Cases in India LIVE: Symptoms of JN.1 Variant
According to health officials and recent cases, symptoms of the JN.1 variant are generally similar to other Omicron subvariants but can vary from person to person.
Common JN.1 Symptoms:
1. Fever: Mild and short-lived
2. Dry or wet cough
3. Sore throat
4. Runny or congested nose
5. Headache
6. Fatigue
7. Muscle or body aches
8. Diarrhoea and nausea (reported in some cases)
Expert Insight:
Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, notes:
“Though the new COVID-19 variants like JN.1 are infectious, symptoms remain mild for most. The elderly or immunocompromised are at higher risk. Vaccination, masking, and early detection remain key.”
Covid-19 in India Live Updates: Why cases are rising again despite mild symptoms?
Experts say that waning immunity, either from past infections or vaccination, is leaving people vulnerable to reinfections. While symptoms remain mild in most cases, the virus continues to mutate, and some variants may have better immune evasion properties, contributing to fresh surges globally.
Coronavirus In India LIVE: Can Fruits Help Build Immunity Against Covid-19?
"Incorporate seasonal fruits in Vitamin C, including oranges, guavas, papaya, and lemons. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant, particularly known to bolster white blood cell function and protect the body against any viral infections. Consuming seasonal fruits ensures you're consuming fruits at their nutritional peak, and they are mostly more affordable and environmentally friendly too," explains Mugdha.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: 'Don’t panic about COVID,' says Mamata after review meeting with West Bengal health officials
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a review meeting with health and administrative officials on the current Covid-19 situation. After the meeting, she said, “There is no need for panic or to get scared about Covid.”
West Bengal reported 54 new active Covid-19 cases on Monday since Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 747, which is currently the third highest in the country after Kerala (1,957) and Gujarat (980), according to the state’s Covid dashboard.
“The pandemic has now become endemic. We get scared whenever we hear the word Covid, but the situation in Bengal is under control. I can’t speak for private hospitals, as they don’t fall under my jurisdiction,” Banerjee said.
She added, “Based on government data, we held a meeting with all concerned departments, from panchayat to KMC. Preparations are complete. WHO has already said it’s an endemic, not a pandemic – I’ve heard this, but please cross-check.”… Read Here
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: Odisha reports 4 fresh Covid-19 cases
Odisha reported four new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total active cases to 34, while 15 patients have recovered so far. The health department has urged people with Covid-like symptoms to avoid visiting Puri during the Rath Yatra on June 27. Schools will reopen on June 20 with Covid-19 safety measures in place, according to Education Minister Nityananda Gond, PTI reported.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: Six active COVID-19 cases in Assam, two recoveries in last 24 hours
Assam’s active Covid case count declined to six in the current wave as two more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Monday.
According to the data, there are six active cases in Assam, while two have recovered since Sunday.
Since January this year, Assam has seen seven people recovering from the COVID-19 virus, it added.
There are 6,133 active COVID-19 cases in India, and six more deaths have been reported, the ministry said. O Official sources have maintained that most cases are mild and managed under home care, news agency PTI reported.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: Karnataka records 57 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours
Karnataka reported about 57 fresh Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 8 am.
This takes the tally of active cases to 423, as per the data.
Four people were cured of the virus/discharged/migrated from the state in the last 24 hours, as per the website.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: 54 new cases recorded in West Bengal over the last 24 hours
About 54 fresh cases of Covid-19 emerged in West Bengal, taking the active cases tally to 747 over the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 8 am.
Around 53 people were cured of the virus/discharged/migrated from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, as per the website.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: Gujarat reports 158 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Gujarat reported about 158 fresh Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 8 am.
This number takes the total number of active cases in Gujarat to 980.
Around 27 people were cured of the virus/discharged/migrated from Gujarat in the last 24 hours, as per the website.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: Delhi reports 42 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Delhi reported 42 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 8 am.
This update takes the active number of cases tally to 728.
Around 104 people were cured of the virus/discharged/migrated from Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the website.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: With 1,957 Covid-19 cases, Kerala continues to be most affected state in India
Kerala continues to be the most affected state with active cases tally reaching 1,957 early Monday. About 7 fresh cases of the virus were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.
It was followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi according to the MoHFW data, with the Capital reporting about 42 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 728.
As many as 624 patients were cured/discharged/migrated from across the country till this morning, as per the official website.
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: Maharashtra reports 77 Covid-19 cases, tally since Jan 1 reaches 1439
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 77 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally since January 1 this year to 1,439, a health department official said.
Of the new cases, 41 have been reported from Pune, 25 from Mumbai, six from Kolhapur, four from Navi Mumbai and one from Nagpur.
Of the 1,439 cases detected in the state in 2025, a total of 665 are from Mumbai, including 659 reported in May, the official added.–PTI
Covid 19 India Cases Live Updates: 6 Covid-positive patients who died on June 8, 2025
India reported six Covid-related deaths on Sunday. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the patients suffered from comorbidities.
Karnataka
46-year-old male with Cor pulmonale, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (Incidental Covid 19 positive)
78-year-old male Ischemic Heart Disease, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (Incidental Covid 19 positive)
Kerala
51-year-old Male with SHT, CAD, CKD – Renal allograft on 10-05-2025, Acute Graft Dysfunction (Cause of death – Respiratory Failure – SARS Cov2)
64-year-old Male with T2 DM, CKD, oesophageal adenocarcinoma with metastasis (Cause of death – Bilateral Pneumonia, SARS Cov-2 Positive, Sepsis)
92-year-old Male with CAD-Post CABG, CKD Multiple Myeloma, AKI (Cause of death – Respiratory failure, SARS Cov2 positive)
Tamil Nadu
42-year-old male with uncontrolled Diabetes Mellitus, Acute Kidney Disease and seizure disorder.
