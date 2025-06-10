LIVE | COVID-19 Cases In India: Active Cases Jump To 6815, 324 Fresh Infections; 3 Deaths In 24 Hours, Delhi-Kerala Worst Hit

COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 6,815; according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 12:00 PM IST, June 10, 2025.

Leading the current spike is Kerala, with 96 fresh infections, pushing its active caseload to 2,053, a majority of the country’s total. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi recorded 37 new infections, taking its active cases to 691.

Gujarat is also seeing a major spike in active COVID-19 cases, with 129 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 1,109.

Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.

Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.