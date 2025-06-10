LIVE | COVID-19 Cases In India: Active Cases Jump To 6815, 324 Fresh Infections; 3 Deaths In 24 Hours, Delhi-Kerala Worst Hit
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 6,815 active infections as per the Health Ministry on June 10, 2025. The surge is linked to emerging variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, while JN.1 remains the dominant strain. One person died each in Delhi, Kerala, and Jharkhand in the last 24 hours.
- India's active COVID-19 cases have surged to 6815, with Kerala, Delhi, and Gujarat reporting the highest spikes.
- The JN.1 variant remains dominant, while emerging subvariants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are under close monitoring.
- Health authorities urge continued caution as mild symptoms and evolving variants could mask wider transmission.
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 6,815; according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 12:00 PM IST, June 10, 2025.
Leading the current spike is Kerala, with 96 fresh infections, pushing its active caseload to 2,053, a majority of the country’s total. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi recorded 37 new infections, taking its active cases to 691.
Gujarat is also seeing a major spike in active COVID-19 cases, with 129 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 1,109.
Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.
Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: How Many Active Cases In Delhi?
According to the COVID-19 dashboard maintained by the Health Ministry, Delhi now has a total of 691 active cases.
Total infected: 691
New Infections in past 24 hours: 37
Total Discharged in 24 hours: 104
Total Deaths in 24 Hours: 1
COVID-19 Cases in India LIVE: Symptoms of JN.1 Variant
According to health officials and recent cases, symptoms of the JN.1 variant are generally similar to other Omicron subvariants but can vary from person to person.
Common JN.1 Symptoms:
1. Fever: Mild and short-lived
2. Dry or wet cough
3. Sore throat
4. Runny or congested nose
5. Headache
6. Fatigue
7. Muscle or body aches
8. Diarrhoea and nausea (reported in some cases)
Expert Insight:
Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, notes:
“Though the new COVID-19 variants like JN.1 are infectious, symptoms remain mild for most. The elderly or immunocompromised are at higher risk. Vaccination, masking, and early detection remain key.”
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: Total Active Cases Tally
Total Active Cases In India: 6,815
Kerala: 2,053
Gujarat: 1,109
West Bengal: 747
Delhi: 691
Maharashtra: 613
Karnataka: 559
Uttar Pradesh: 225
