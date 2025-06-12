LIVE | COVID 19 Cases in India: Active Cases Jump To 7,154- 3 Death Recorded On Thursday
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 7,154 active infections as per the Health Ministry on June 12, 2025. The surge is linked to emerging variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, while JN.1 remains the dominant strain. These new COVID-19 variants are being monitored amid growing concerns about the Coronavirus in India.
Trending Photos
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 7,154; according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 12:00 AM IST, June 9, 2025.
As per May 2025 classifications by the World Health Organization (WHO), subvariants LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 are categorized as Variants Under Monitoring, meaning they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, these strains are suspected to be contributing to the rising infections not just in India but also across China and other parts of Asia.
Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a case of NB.1.8.1 was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while four cases of LF.7 were identified in Gujarat earlier this month.
With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.
Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.
Stay Tuned For Recent Updates...
COVID 19 Cases in India LIVE: COVID-19 Do’s
Here are things to keep in mind as per the government guidelines:
1. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.
2. Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.
3. Consult a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficult breathing and cough). While visiting doctor wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.
4. Sneeze in the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.
5. For any fever/flu-like signs/symptoms, please call District helpline number or the 24×7 helpline number 01638-260555 of the District Administration Fazilka.
6. Avoid crowded places.
7. Stay more than one arm’s length distance from persons at public place.
8. Take adequate sleep and rest.
9. Drink plenty of water/liquids and eat nutritious food
COVID 19 Cases Rising in India Live: Things To AVOID To Prevent Spread Of Infection
Avoid neglecting symptoms like cough or fever, take precautions after vaccination, do not take medication by yourself without consulting a doctor, and do not venture out to public places if sick.
COVID-19 Cases in India LIVE: What Is The JN.1 Variant?
The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the JN.1 strain of COVID-19 as a "variant of interest" in December 2023 after it was initially discovered in August 2023. t is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 variant. According to WHO, there are roughly 30 mutations in the JN.1 variation, with LF.7 and NB.1.8 being the most prevalent among the cases discovered in recent weeks
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.