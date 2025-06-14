LIVE | COVID-19 Cases In India: Active Cases Jump To 7,131; Delhi-Kerala Worst Hit, Virus Can Attack Healthy Cells
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 7,131 active infections as per the Health Ministry on June 14, 2025. The surge is linked to emerging variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, while JN.1 remains the dominant strain. 1 person has died in the country in the last 24 hours.
- India's active COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,131; with Kerala, Delhi, and Gujarat reporting the highest spikes.
- The JN.1 variant remains dominant, while emerging subvariants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are under close monitoring.
- Health authorities urge continued caution as mild symptoms and evolving variants could mask wider transmission.
COVID-19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is once again witnessing an unsettling rise in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections climbing to 7,131; according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update as of 8:00 AM IST, June 14, 2025.
Leading the current spike is Kerala, with 110 fresh infections, pushing its active caseload to 2,055, a majority of the country’s total. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 17 new infections, taking its active cases to 714.
Gujarat is also seeing a major spike in active Covid cases, with 77 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 1,358.
Despite the emergence of new subvariants, the JN.1 strain remains the most dominant, accounting for a staggering 53% of all positive cases across the country.
With the virus subtly shifting form and symptoms evolving, health authorities are urging the public to maintain precautionary measures, including hygiene, mask use in crowded places, and timely testing. Although hospitalisation remains low, experts warn that complacency could reverse progress.
Stay informed, and if you’re experiencing mild symptoms like fatigue, a sore throat, or gastrointestinal discomfort, it’s best to test early and isolate to prevent further spread.
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: What Are Symptoms Of The New COVID Variant?
The two distinct symptoms of this variant as compared to previous variants are:
A. Gastrointestinal Issues
A distinguishing symptom of JN.1 is the heightened occurrence of digestive problems, including nausea, decreased appetite, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea. Although gastrointestinal symptoms were observed in previous COVID-19 variants, they were generally less frequent and often mild. In the case of JN.1, these symptoms appear to be more pronounced and impact a greater number of patients. Medical professionals suggest that this shift may be attributed to the virus's modified behavior within the body or its interaction with the immune system of the gut.
B. Persistent Low-Grade Fever
In contrast to previous variants where high fever accompanied by sweating and chills was prevalent, JN.1 infections frequently result in a persistent low-grade fever, generally. Individuals may feel slightly warm for several days without experiencing the severe fever spikes that were characteristic of earlier COVID waves. This symptom can easily be overlooked or confused with mild fatigue or other minor ailments.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: What Should You Do If You Experience COVID Symptoms?
If you feel unwell, even mildly, experts urge you to act quickly and responsibly.
1. Experiencing ongoing fatigue, stomach issues, or mild fever? It’s best not to brush it off. Instead:
2. Get tested for COVID-19, especially if you've had recent travel or social exposure.
3. Isolate yourself immediately to protect those around you.
4. Stay hydrated and get plenty of rest to support your immune system.
Dr Vishal says, "Monitor your symptoms closely—seek medical attention if you develop breathlessness, chest pain, or worsening gastrointestinal issues."
