Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates, March 23

23 March 2020, 08:12 AM
Samples of 167 people tested for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh out of which 166 were found negative and one patient who was found positive is undergoing treatment.
23 March 2020, 07:26 AM
2020 Olympics Games possible is set to get postponed as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday (March 22) announced that there is no plan to cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympics but it is likely that the marquee event would be postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.
23 March 2020, 07:14 AM
Jharkhand government locks down state till March 31 amid coronavirus scare in the country, demands aviation ministry to stop all Ranchi bound flights.
@HemantSorenJMM @JharkhandCMO pic.twitter.com/lq0zPibtwZ
— IPRD Jharkhand (@prdjharkhand) March 22, 2020
23 March 2020, 07:09 AM
Shiv Sena MPs will not attend Parliament session from Monday (March 23, 2020) amidst coronavirus threat, says Sanjay Raut.
23 March 2020, 07:07 AM
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus services stopped till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak.
23 March 2020, 07:05 AM
Diary shops, medical stores, grocery stores and petrol pumps to remain open in locked down states in India.
23 March 2020, 06:59 AM
The Bihar government is tracing the contacts of the two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, said Bihar`s Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar after bihar reported two positive cases on Sunday including one death due to COVID-19.
23 March 2020, 06:45 AM
Italy : Total number of coronavitus infected cases rises to 59,138 more than 5000 death reported.