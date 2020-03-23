हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates, March 23

Last Updated: Monday, March 23, 2020 - 08:12
With the total number of coronavirus cases increasing at a higher rate in India every day the government is introducing additional measures to keep a check on the increasing number of cases. The cases in India on Sunday touched 396 and 7 deaths are reported till date after the coronavirus pandemic. The country is going through a partial lockdown as government has shut major transportation facilities like railways and metros and sealed more than 75 districts 22 States and Union Territories to ensure social distancing.

Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown by closing all school,colleges,offices,malls exempting only essential services. Similar steps were also taken in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as an preventive measure to COVID-19 spread. 

Meanwhile the total number of cases across globe has gone up to 2,08,206 with Italy remaing the hardest hit country after China with 53,578 cases.

This live blog brings you all the updates related on coronavirus COVID-19:

23 March 2020, 08:12 AM

Samples of 167 people tested for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh out of which 166 were found negative and one patient who was found positive is undergoing treatment.

23 March 2020, 07:26 AM

2020 Olympics Games possible is set to get postponed as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Sunday (March 22) announced that there is no plan to cancel 2020 Tokyo Olympics but it is likely that the marquee event would be postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

23 March 2020, 07:14 AM

Jharkhand government locks down state till March 31 amid coronavirus scare in the country, demands aviation ministry to stop all Ranchi bound flights.

23 March 2020, 07:09 AM

Shiv Sena MPs will not attend Parliament session from Monday (March 23, 2020)  amidst coronavirus threat, says Sanjay Raut.

23 March 2020, 07:07 AM

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus services stopped till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak.

23 March 2020, 07:05 AM

Diary shops, medical stores, grocery stores and petrol pumps to remain open in locked down states in India. 

23 March 2020, 06:59 AM

The Bihar government is  tracing the contacts of the two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, said Bihar`s Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar after bihar reported two positive cases on Sunday including one death due to COVID-19.

 

23 March 2020, 06:45 AM

Italy : Total number of coronavitus infected cases rises to 59,138 more than 5000 death reported.

