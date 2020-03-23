Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates, March 23

With the total number of coronavirus cases increasing at a higher rate in India every day the government is introducing additional measures to keep a check on the increasing number of cases. The cases in India on Sunday touched 396 and 7 deaths are reported till date after the coronavirus pandemic. The country is going through a partial lockdown as government has shut major transportation facilities like railways and metros and sealed more than 75 districts 22 States and Union Territories to ensure social distancing.

Delhi, Jharkhand, Punjab and Nagaland declared a statewide lockdown by closing all school,colleges,offices,malls exempting only essential services. Similar steps were also taken in a number of districts in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as an preventive measure to COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile the total number of cases across globe has gone up to 2,08,206 with Italy remaing the hardest hit country after China with 53,578 cases.

This live blog brings you all the updates related on coronavirus COVID-19: