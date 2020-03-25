Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates march 25

25 March 2020, 07:09 AM
The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24x7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services due to the nationwide lockdown.
25 March 2020, 07:07 AM
Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the US, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris on Tuesday (March 24) expressed fear that the US could become the new epicentre of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a press conference, WHO spokesperson said that though Europe is still the epicentre of coronavirus outbrealk but the US has registered a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.