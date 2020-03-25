हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates march 25

The total number of positve coronavirus cases reported worldwide is 4,17,966 with 18,615 deaths. The rise in positive cases jumps to 40,028, while in Italy, deaths reported rise by 743 to 6820, as per a report by Johns Hopkins University.

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 07:09
Comments |
Reuters photo

The total number of positve coronavirus cases reported worldwide is 4,17,966 with 18,615 deaths. The rise in positive cases jumps to 40,028, while in Italy, deaths reported rise by 743 to 6820, as per a report by Johns Hopkins University.

In India, the number of cases on Tuesday at 11.39 pm reached 536, with 10 fatalities reported and as many as 40 recovery cases, according to data recorded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday till 8pm. There has been a rise of 65 cases and one death, despite several major steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, including a nation-wide shut down till April 15.

Stay tuned with ZEE News as we bring you the updates related to coronavirus COVID-19:

25 March 2020, 07:09 AM

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up a 24x7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services due to the nationwide lockdown.
 

25 March 2020, 07:07 AM

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the US, the World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Margaret Harris on Tuesday (March 24) expressed fear that the US could become the new epicentre of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a press conference, WHO spokesperson said that though Europe is still the epicentre of coronavirus outbrealk but the US has registered a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the last few days.

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary decodes the real meaning of Freedom amid lockdown