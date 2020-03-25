Coronavirus COVID-19 live news and updates march 25

The total number of positve coronavirus cases reported worldwide is 4,17,966 with 18,615 deaths. The rise in positive cases jumps to 40,028, while in Italy, deaths reported rise by 743 to 6820, as per a report by Johns Hopkins University.

In India, the number of cases on Tuesday at 11.39 pm reached 536, with 10 fatalities reported and as many as 40 recovery cases, according to data recorded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday till 8pm. There has been a rise of 65 cases and one death, despite several major steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country, including a nation-wide shut down till April 15.

