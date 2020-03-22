Live: India gets ready for 14-hour lockdown from 7 am to curb coronavirus spread

22 March 2020, 06:50 AM
PM Modi appealed the people to remain at home and do not move from one city to another. The prime minister tweeted that unnecessary travel will not help anyone and remarked that every small effort will leave a big impact in the fight against COVID- 19.
Never forget - precautions not panic!
It’s not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others.
In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact. #IndiaFightsCorona
22 March 2020, 06:31 AM
263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home informed Embassy of India in Italy. Sincere folded hands and thanked Air India and Italian authorities.
