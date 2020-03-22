Live: India gets ready for 14-hour lockdown from 7 am to curb coronavirus spread

India on Sunday (March 22, 2020) will stand together to fight against the deadly coronavirus by Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm by calling a unprecedented shutdown to follow social distancing.People have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

PM Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

As India stands together to fight the COVID-19 emergency through Janata Curfew, we bring you the live updates of the day: