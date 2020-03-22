हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: India gets ready for 14-hour lockdown from 7 am to curb coronavirus spread

India on Sunday (March 22, 2020) will stand together to fight against the deadly coronavirus by Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm by calling a unprecedented shutdown to follow social distancing.People have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 06:50
Comments |
Reuters photo

PM Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

As India stands together to fight the COVID-19 emergency through Janata Curfew, we bring you the live updates of the day:

22 March 2020, 06:50 AM

PM Modi appealed the people to remain at home and do not move from one city to another. The prime minister tweeted that unnecessary travel will not help anyone and remarked that every small effort will leave a big impact in the fight against COVID- 19.

22 March 2020, 06:31 AM

263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home informed Embassy of India in Italy. Sincere folded hands and thanked Air India and Italian authorities.

