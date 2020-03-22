Coronavirus COVID 19 outbreak, janata curfew live and other breaking news, March 22

India on Sunday (March 22, 2020) will observe the largest voluntary social distancing and shutdown called Janata Curfew for 14 hours to tackle the coronavirus COVID-19 threat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus. Public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed during the 14-hour Janata Curfew.

Even Indian Railways has stopped 3700 trains to stop people from travelling.

PM Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

As India stands together to fight the COVID-19 emergency through Janata Curfew, we bring you the live updates of the day: