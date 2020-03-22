हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID 19 outbreak, janata curfew live and other breaking news, March 22

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 09:19
Comments |

India on Sunday (March 22, 2020) will observe the largest voluntary social distancing and shutdown called Janata Curfew for 14 hours to tackle the coronavirus COVID-19 threat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus. Public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed during the 14-hour Janata Curfew.

Even Indian Railways has stopped 3700 trains to stop people from travelling.

PM Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

As India stands together to fight the COVID-19 emergency through Janata Curfew, we bring you the live updates of the day:

22 March 2020, 09:09 AM

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 793 to 4,825, officials said on Saturday, an increase of 19.6% - by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

22 March 2020, 09:07 AM

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday (March 21) extended the regulatory restrictions on PMC Bank for three more months till June 22, 2020.

22 March 2020, 08:18 AM

People in Chandigarh opt for self quaratine to support the largest voluntary social distancing and shutdown Janata Curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.

22 March 2020, 08:09 AM

Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail, express trains, which were scheduled to run on Sunday (March 22). 

22 March 2020, 08:07 AM

Air carrier GoAir supports Janata Curfew by suspending all flights.

22 March 2020, 08:01 AM

Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 315. A total of 22 recovered cases and 4 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

22 March 2020, 07:55 AM

Home Minister Amit Shah calls Janta Curfew as people's movement, says, ''I pledge to strictly follow PM's call.'' 

22 March 2020, 07:51 AM

13 out of 15 coronavirus positive cases of an Italian group (including 1 Indian guide) shifted from ITBP quarantine facility, Chhawla, New Delhi to different hospitals on March 4 for isolation, have been tested negative on Saturday (March 21,2020) after 16 days of medical care.

22 March 2020, 07:48 AM

Janata curfew underway in the national capital. Delhi Police monitors situation.

22 March 2020, 07:42 AM

Janata Curfew underway in Tamil Nadu, people opt for home quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease.

22 March 2020, 07:15 AM

Govt of India issues gazette notification to regulate prices of masks, sanitizers.

Retail prices of masks(3ply) not more than Rs 10 per piece and that of mask (2ply) shall not be more than Rs 8 per piece.

Retail prices of hand sanitizer shall not be more than Rs 100 per bottle of 200ml.
 

22 March 2020, 07:04 AM

Janata curfew commences amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals people to follow the pledge.

22 March 2020, 06:50 AM

PM Modi appealed the people to remain at home and do not move from one city to another. The prime minister tweeted that unnecessary travel will not help anyone and remarked that every small effort will leave a big impact in the fight against COVID- 19.

22 March 2020, 06:31 AM

263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home informed Embassy of India in Italy. Sincere folded hands and thanked Air India and Italian authorities.

