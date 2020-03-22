Coronavirus COVID 19 outbreak, janata curfew live and other breaking news, March 22

22 March 2020, 09:09 AM
The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 793 to 4,825, officials said on Saturday, an increase of 19.6% - by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.
22 March 2020, 09:07 AM
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday (March 21) extended the regulatory restrictions on PMC Bank for three more months till June 22, 2020.
22 March 2020, 08:18 AM
People in Chandigarh opt for self quaratine to support the largest voluntary social distancing and shutdown Janata Curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19.
22 March 2020, 08:09 AM
Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail, express trains, which were scheduled to run on Sunday (March 22).
22 March 2020, 08:07 AM
Air carrier GoAir supports Janata Curfew by suspending all flights.
Janata, we GO with what the Honourable @PMOIndia has declared! This Sunday, we acknowledge the Janata Curfew by suspending all flights while protecting your PNR for a year!
Stay indoors, stay safe.
22 March 2020, 08:01 AM
Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 315. A total of 22 recovered cases and 4 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.
22 March 2020, 07:55 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah calls Janta Curfew as people's movement, says, ''I pledge to strictly follow PM's call.''
As #JantaCurfew, people's movement begins, I pledge to strictly follow PM @narendramodi ji's call. I also urge my fellow countrymen to participate.
Let's break the chain and protect our nation against this pandemic with social distancing and self isolation.
22 March 2020, 07:51 AM
13 out of 15 coronavirus positive cases of an Italian group (including 1 Indian guide) shifted from ITBP quarantine facility, Chhawla, New Delhi to different hospitals on March 4 for isolation, have been tested negative on Saturday (March 21,2020) after 16 days of medical care.
22 March 2020, 07:48 AM
Janata curfew underway in the national capital. Delhi Police monitors situation.
22 March 2020, 07:42 AM
Janata Curfew underway in Tamil Nadu, people opt for home quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease.
22 March 2020, 07:15 AM
Govt of India issues gazette notification to regulate prices of masks, sanitizers.
Retail prices of masks(3ply) not more than Rs 10 per piece and that of mask (2ply) shall not be more than Rs 8 per piece.
Retail prices of hand sanitizer shall not be more than Rs 100 per bottle of 200ml.
22 March 2020, 07:04 AM
Janata curfew commences amid rising coronavirus cases in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals people to follow the pledge.
जनता कर्फ्यू शुरू हो रहा है...
मेरी विनती है कि सभी नागरिक इस देशव्यापी अभियान का हिस्सा बनें और कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई को सफल बनाएं।
22 March 2020, 06:50 AM
PM Modi appealed the people to remain at home and do not move from one city to another. The prime minister tweeted that unnecessary travel will not help anyone and remarked that every small effort will leave a big impact in the fight against COVID- 19.
Never forget - precautions not panic!
It's not only important to be home but also remain in the town/ city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others.
In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact.
22 March 2020, 06:31 AM
263 Indian students and compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home informed Embassy of India in Italy. Sincere folded hands and thanked Air India and Italian authorities.
