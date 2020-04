Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, April 13, Mumbai's death count touches 100-mark, total confirmed cases in city jumps to 1,549

13 April 2020, 20:08 PM Bihar: Spitting in public places prohibited in the state. 6 months jail or 200 fine if caught.

13 April 2020, 19:54 PM Andhra Pradesh: Seven fresh positive cases since today morning. Total tally of positive cases touch 439. (12 discharged). Total deaths till now: seven.



13 April 2020, 19:52 PM Arunachal Pradesh extends lockdown till April 30.



13 April 2020, 19:46 PM West Bengal: Total number of active cases in the state rises to 110, total deaths caused by Coronavirus stands at 7.



13 April 2020, 19:22 PM Mumbai's death count crosses 100, total confirmed case in city goes to 1,549. According to BMC, over 150 cases have been reported today and around 9 people have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 in last 24 hours.



13 April 2020, 19:09 PM Odisha: One more positive detected in Bhubaneswar, total number now 55 in the state.



13 April 2020, 18:56 PM Maharashtra: Six contacts of Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz attendees have tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur.

13 April 2020, 18:53 PM Tamil Nadu reports 98 new COVID-19 cases; total count climbs to 1,173.

13 April 2020, 18:36 PM Most deaths in India in last 24 hours between 5:30 pm Sunday and 5:30 pm Monday - 51.



13 April 2020, 18:09 PM India's COVID-19 cases touch 9,352 with 324 deaths.

13 April 2020, 17:52 PM Karnataka: As of 5:00 PM, 247 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 6 deaths and 60 discharges. Out of remaining 181 cases, 177 COVID-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals. 15 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

13 April 2020, 17:44 PM Kashmir reports 25 fresh cases of COVID-19; total rises to 270.



13 April 2020, 17:09 PM ICMR: Over 2,06,213 COVID-19 tests till Sunday.

13 April 2020, 16:26 PM Health Ministry: Over 2 lakh tests conducted in India for COVID-19 till now, have enough stock to conduct tests for 6 weeks.



13 April 2020, 16:24 PM Health Ministry: 796 COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in India in last 24 hours.

13 April 2020, 16:23 PM Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami orders extension of lockdown till April 30.

13 April 2020, 16:12 PM Home Ministry directs state government to allow trucks/vehicles carrying essential items to cross states.



13 April 2020, 15:58 PM MHA extends regular visa, e-visa of foreigners stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30.



13 April 2020, 15:02 PM Delhi: Odd-even rules to be implemented in wholesale markets in Delhi under which traders will sell vegetables on alternate days, says Minister Gopal Rai. (PTI input)

13 April 2020, 14:57 PM Ministers join office after PM Modi's 'Jaan bhi jahaan bhi' call. Delhi: Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MA Naqvi, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and Arjun Munda re-joined office today. #Coronaviruslockdown pic.twitter.com/GdEmXSd324 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 14:50 PM Delhi: Vegetables to be sold from 6 am to 11 am, fruits 2 pm to 6 pm in all wholesale markets, says Development Minister Gopal Rai. (PTI input)



13 April 2020, 14:43 PM The Prime Minister announced the 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown on March 25 to break the chain of COVID-19 infections in the country. In his address to the nation on April 14 decision on COVID-19 lockdown extension might be taken.

13 April 2020, 14:33 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on April 14 at 10 am Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 14:25 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to address the nation at 10 am on April 14. Tomorrow is the last day of 21-day lockdown called by PM Modi.

13 April 2020, 14:15 PM Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar shares video of how to make a homemade masks to protect ourselves from coronavirus infection. मास्क वापरणे आवश्यक झाले आहे. प्रत्येकजण घरच्या घरी काही क्षणात मास्क बनवू शकतो. मी स्वतः बनवला आहे, आपणही बनवू शकता! आपल्यासाठी हा वीडियो.#WearFaceCoverStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona@BJP4Maharashtra @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/iofDD7SWp6 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 14:06 PM Punjab: Police officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Ludhiana. (PTI info)

13 April 2020, 14:04 PM Assam: One more tests positive for COVID-19 in the state, number of cases rise to 30, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

13 April 2020, 13:54 PM Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing in the Government of India Harsimrat Kaur Badal writes to PM Narendra Modi on Sikh pilgrims from Punjab stranded in Maharashtra. Seeks permission to make arrangements for their return to hometowns.

13 April 2020, 13:39 PM Maharashtra: State government sets up 4573 relief camps sheltering 5,60,450 migrant labour and providing food to 7,36,939 migrant labour and homeless people.

13 April 2020, 13:32 PM Bihar: One more COVID-19 positive case in the state taking the total number of cases to 65. A 34-year-old male in Begusarai was tested positive.

Data:

Siwan-29

Munger-07

Patna-05

Gaya-05

Begusarai-08

Gopalganj-03

Nalanda-02

Saran-01

Lakhisarai-01

Bhagalpur-01 Nawada-03

13 April 2020, 13:28 PM Delhi: 39 health workers of Max Saket Hospital quarantined after two heart patients found corona positive in the hospital. All the 39 health workers will be tested for COVID-19 on April 14.

13 April 2020, 13:25 PM Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) writes to PM Modi seeking relief for Auto Dealers: FADA is seeking Working Capital Support & wants the govt to Reset the Clock For the Period of the Lockdown for Auto Dealers on All Working Capital Limits, FADA wants complete waiver of interest on all category of loans from banks and NBFC’s for the period.

13 April 2020, 13:16 PM Maharashtra: 4 new cases of corona have been reported in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The number of people infected with corona in Aurangabad has reached up to 24.

These 4 new cases are family members of those who were earlier reported positive in Aurangabad.

13 April 2020, 12:56 PM Karnataka: 15 new cases reported until 5 pm on Sunday (April 12, 2020). Total number of cases stands at 247 in the state which includes 6 death, 59 recovered cases.

13 April 2020, 12:40 PM Border Security Force (BSF) distributes ration and face masks to the needy in Amritsar, Punjab amid COVID-19 lockdown. Border Security Force (BSF) distributes ration & face masks to the needy in Amritsar, Punjab amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/FVX4HYO6V4 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 12:36 PM COVID-19 Fund contribution: Central Election Commission (CEC) and Election Commission (ECs) to contribute to COVID Funding in the form of voluntary reduction of thirty percent of their basic salary from ECI for one year.

13 April 2020, 12:33 PM Gujarat: Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 538 in the state which includes 465 active cases, 47 recovered cases, 26 deaths. 22 new cases and 2 deaths were reported on Monday (April 13).

13 April 2020, 12:26 PM Delhi deploys Japanese machines to sanitize high-risk, containment zones: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a massive sanitisation drive across the city and Japanese machines are being used for this purpose. These machines will be used in containment zones, declared as ''Red Zones'', and the high-risk zones, declared as ''Orange Zones''. These Japanese machines can sanitise at least 20,000 square metre of area in an hour.

13 April 2020, 12:16 PM Maharashtra: 82 new coronavirus cases reported. Total number of cases rise to 2064.

13 April 2020, 12:15 PM Minister Giriraj Singh being checked before entering his office.

13 April 2020, 12:06 PM Delhi: SCC Sapphire Society of Rajnagar Extension sealed after a corona positive case was detected here. The district administration took the decision to seal society. A doctor who was posted at airport was found corona positive. Health department has quarantined the family of doctor living in the society.

13 April 2020, 11:40 AM Andhra Pradesh: 12 new positive cases reported since April 12. Total positive cases stand at 432 in the state which includes 413 active cases, 12 discharged/ recovered cases and 7 deaths.

13 April 2020, 11:38 AM Tamil Nadu: Total number of COVID-19 cases surge to 1075 including 50 recovered cases. Death toll stands at 11. Chennai alone reported 199 total cases.

13 April 2020, 11:35 AM Tamil Nadu: 459 containment zones across the state. Containment zone comprises 5 km radius and 2km buffer zone around every positive case. Door to door screening is done within this zone. Health workers are involved in checking symptoms and monitoring old aged people for other health issues. Over 20 lakh homes covered so far and 82 lakh people screened. Over 37,000 workers are involved in conducting this exercise.

13 April 2020, 11:26 AM Maharashtra: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra S. Awhad has gone into 'self-quarantine' as a precautionary measure, though he is not affected by Coronavirus in any manner, official sources said. He voluntarily took the decision after a close aide turned out to be COVID-19 positive, sending alarm bells ringing in the minister`s immediate public, political, security and family circles.

13 April 2020, 11:21 AM Lockdown due to coronavirus: Gurudwara Shahid Baba Deep Singh on the occasion of Baisakhi. Punjab: Few people offer prayers at Gurudwara Shahid Baba Deep Singh in Model Town Extension of Ludhiana on the occasion of Baisakhi amid continuing lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/Jdb3MiLc0M — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 10:57 AM NCP Chief Sharad Pawar urges people to maintain social distancing, says, ''Social distancing is the key to contain the new coronavirus.'' Social distancing is the key to contain the new #coronavirus. सोशल डिस्टन्सिंग ही कोरोना विषाणूच्या प्रादुर्भावाला अटकाव करण्याची योग्य पद्धती आहे. सोशल डिस्टन्सिंग कि शक्ती का प्रयोग करके हम कोरोना व्हायरस को सीमित कर सकते हैं।#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/6UYAIvcTci — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 10:49 AM Delhi: Sanitisation process underway in Rajinder Nagar area. AAP MLA Raghav Chadha takes note of the situation. Delhi: Sanitisation being done in Rajinder Nagar area for the prevention of spread of Coronavirus. AAP's Rajinder Nagar MLA, Raghav Chadha says, "These Japanese hi-tech machines will be used for sanitization in red & orange zones in the city". pic.twitter.com/fMbqDPI3a3 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020

13 April 2020, 10:38 AM Rajasthan: 11 more people test COVID-19 positive. Total number of cases rise to 815.