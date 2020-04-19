COVID-19 Live: Global positive cases cross 23 lakh, death toll over 1.59 lakh

19 April 2020, 06:48 AM
Global death toll reaches 159,510 and the total number of cases touched 2,317,759 till 7:00 AM IST as per data provided by John Hopkins University.
19 April 2020, 06:46 AM
Govt issues advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread.
19 April 2020, 06:46 AM
No decision on resumption of domestic, international flights, says Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
19 April 2020, 06:45 AM
106 foreign nationals who were stranded in Goa due to lockdown, left for London in the United Kingdom by a special flight. They were screened at Goa International Airport before their departure.
19 April 2020, 06:45 AM
ASI illuminates monuments on World Heritage Day with message to combat COVID-19.