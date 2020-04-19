COVID-19 Live: Global positive cases cross 23 lakh, death toll over 1.59 lakh

The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India reached 14,792 and the death toll climbed to 488, till 9.45 pm (IST) on Saturday (April 18). According to Union Health Minsitry, the number of patients recovering from the deadly virus in India increased to 13.85 per cent on Saturday, while it was 13.06 per cent on April 17. The Centre added that by mid-May, the real picture of coronavirus infection will be revealed.

The mortality rate in India due to coronavirus COVID-19 has been recorded at around 3.3 per cent, asserted the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. An analysis of the age group distribution of deaths show that the age group of 0-45 has a mortality rate of 14.4 per cent, age group of 45 - 60 has a mortality rate of 10.3 per cent, age group of 60 - 75 has a mortality rate of 33.1 per cent, and above 75 age mortality rate of 42.2 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry also added that 75 per cent deaths have been found in those aged 60 years or above. In 83 per cent cases, co-morbidities have been found. This brings to fore the earlier highlighted facts that elderly people and people with comorbidities are at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Here are the latest and live updates of coronavirus COVID-19 in India: