Coronavirus India, COVID-19 live updates, March 27

27 March 2020, 06:51 AM
The International Labour Organization (ILO), has welcomed the commitment of the G20 leaders as an important first step in constructing a truly global response to the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
27 March 2020, 06:50 AM
Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in 28 stores, outlets to ensure the delivery of goods to people in the city amid lockdown.
27 March 2020, 06:45 AM
Number of coronavirus cases in United States crosses China and now remains the highest in the world with 83,836.
27 March 2020, 06:43 AM
A special train reached Kanpur Railway station on Thursday (March 26,2020) carrying about 200 persons from Maharashtra's Nashik, to their home state Uttar Pradesh. All passengers were screened at the station and underwent 14-day quarantine stamping with indelible ink on their hands.
27 March 2020, 06:38 AM
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the Group of 20 (G20) largest economies of the world for a "wartime plan" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as the global death due to the deadly coronavirus crossed 23,000 on Friday (March 27, 2020). "We are at war with a virus - and not winning it," Guterres told a virtual summit of G20 leaders. "This war needs a wartime plan to fight it."
27 March 2020, 06:31 AM
All India Muslim Personal Law Board recommends Muslims to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. ''Don't come out for congregational prayers & stay at homes. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens'', said the board.