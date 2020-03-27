Coronavirus India, COVID-19 live updates, March 27

Months after coronavirus COVID-19 started spreading its deadly tentacles, the global death toll rose to 23,970 and 529,591 infected at 06:10 am IST on March 27 according to the Johns Hopkins University. To discuss the pandemic the powerful G20 held a virtual meeting on March 26, 2020, to chart the way forward and to come up with useful solutions to avoid letting the global economy into recession.

The G20 leaders vowed to do whatever it takes to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, protect lives, safeguard jobs and income of millions across the world. The leaders also decided to speed up the efforts to find a vaccine against the deadly virus while strengthening the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that it is able to fight against pandemics.

In India the death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 rose to 17 with March 26 recording 88 fresh cases which is the highest number of cases in a day, taking the tally to 727, the Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, in a desperate measure to contain the spread of the virus.

