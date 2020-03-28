हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 28: Delhi Police issues advisory on cybercrimes amid coronavirus, warning people against scams

Last Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 08:37
Comments |
PTI photo

New Delhi: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread it has now effected more than 5 lakh 93 thousand people worldwide and killed more than 27,000 people. In India, the number of infected cases are 834 with 19 deaths as per the Health Ministry on March 28 at 3 am. India recorded 149 new cases on Friday.

Yesterday, in a press conference the Reserve Bank of India cut the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and slashed Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent as part of measures to ease the pain on banks and industries. 

Also, the RBI governor appelaed to citizens to not resort to panic withdrawal from private banks amid country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. India is under a 21-day lockdown period to fight COVID-19 and social distancing is one of the suggested measures to stop the spread of this virus.

Stay tuned with Zee News as we bring to you the latest updates on coronavirus, COVID-19: 

28 March 2020, 08:37 AM

Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is at 159, with five new cases reported from Mumbai and one from Nagpur.

 

28 March 2020, 08:29 AM

A huge crowd of people were gathered at UP border on Friday waiting to return to their native place amid lockdown due to coronavirus scare. They were seen boarding inter state trucks carrying essential items like milk and vegetables to get home.

india lockdown, coronavirus india

28 March 2020, 07:48 AM

Delhi Police have issued an advisory regarding cybercrimes in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19, warning people against fraud and scam schemes.

28 March 2020, 07:45 AM

The Ministry of Health on Friday released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for reallocation of residents, PG students and nursing students as part of hospital management amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. As per the guidelines in SOP, the hospital may be divided into three broad zones - non covid area, covid area looking after patients with mild to moderate illness and critical area like the ICU. Read more here

28 March 2020, 07:22 AM

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Vijayanta Arya and her team have taken responsibility for providing essential items to refugees from Pakistan living at a camp in Majlis Park for during the 21-day lockdown period. "There are around 280 families at this refugee camp in Majlis Park... We got information that these people are in great need... We will provide the essential items including food and medicine," said Arya. She said that all have to work together to combat COVID-19 and it is a collective responsibility to help the needy. Read more here

28 March 2020, 06:57 AM

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the historic $2 trillion rescue package to help the Americans and secure the country's economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic that has infected nearly 100,000 people across the nation. "Help is on the way," Trump assured his countrymen as he signed the Bill in the Oval Office at the White House. Read more here

28 March 2020, 06:50 AM

The World Health organisation chief  Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that more than a hundred thousand people have recovered of coronavirus. Talking about the global data he said, ''There are now, more than half a million confirmed cases of #COVID19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers, but let us also remember that around the world, more than a hundred thousand people have recovered.' Read more here

28 March 2020, 06:36 AM

Globally, the United States of America, the world superpower, tops the positive cases with 101,657 at 6.35am(IST) as per data recorded by Johns Hopkins University. The US has left China way behind and the death toll has been the maximum in Italy. 

