India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, March 28: Delhi Police issues advisory on cybercrimes amid coronavirus, warning people against scams

New Delhi: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread it has now effected more than 5 lakh 93 thousand people worldwide and killed more than 27,000 people. In India, the number of infected cases are 834 with 19 deaths as per the Health Ministry on March 28 at 3 am. India recorded 149 new cases on Friday.

Yesterday, in a press conference the Reserve Bank of India cut the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and slashed Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent as part of measures to ease the pain on banks and industries.

Also, the RBI governor appelaed to citizens to not resort to panic withdrawal from private banks amid country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. India is under a 21-day lockdown period to fight COVID-19 and social distancing is one of the suggested measures to stop the spread of this virus.

