हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 2: US FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir drug

India's number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumps to 35,365 which includes 9,065 cured cases and 1,152 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Friday evening. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 2, 2020 - 07:29
Comments |
Reuters photo

New Delhi: India's number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumps to 35,365 which includes 9,065 cured cases and 1,152 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Friday evening. 

While, the Centre on Friday decided to extend the lockdown for 14 more days till May 17. The lockdown imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 was first announced for 21 days, then extended for 19 days, and now will continue for 14 more days after May 3. 

Some concessions have been announced for Red, Orange, and Green Zones during this extended lockdown period.

Meanwhile, more than 33 lakh cases of coronavirus infections have been reported worldwide and over 2.3 people have died due to COVID-19.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest coronavirus COVID-19 updates:

2 May 2020, 07:29 AM

Andhra's Visakhapatnam city reported its first COVID-19 death when a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta who was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital (KGH), passed away. (ANI)

2 May 2020, 07:19 AM

Mexico`s health ministry on Friday reported 1,515 new coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country`s total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths. (Reuters)

2 May 2020, 07:11 AM

Gilead Science Inc`s antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States. During a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O`Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1.5 million vials of the drug to help patients, as per a report by Reuters.

Corona Meter
  • 35365Confirmed
  • 9065Discharged
  • 1152Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M2S

DNA: What we can learn from Harjeet Singh