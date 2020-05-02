Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 2: US FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir drug

2 May 2020, 07:29 AM
Andhra's Visakhapatnam city reported its first COVID-19 death when a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta who was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital (KGH), passed away. (ANI)
2 May 2020, 07:19 AM
Mexico`s health ministry on Friday reported 1,515 new coronavirus cases and 113 deaths, bringing the country`s total to 20,739 cases and 1,972 deaths. (Reuters)
2 May 2020, 07:11 AM
Gilead Science Inc`s antiviral drug remdesivir was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 on Friday, clearing the way for broader use of the drug in more hospitals around the United States. During a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O`Day called the move an important first step and said the company was donating 1.5 million vials of the drug to help patients, as per a report by Reuters.