Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 2: US FDA approves emergency use of remdesivir drug

New Delhi: India's number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases jumps to 35,365 which includes 9,065 cured cases and 1,152 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Friday evening.

While, the Centre on Friday decided to extend the lockdown for 14 more days till May 17. The lockdown imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 was first announced for 21 days, then extended for 19 days, and now will continue for 14 more days after May 3.

Some concessions have been announced for Red, Orange, and Green Zones during this extended lockdown period.

Meanwhile, more than 33 lakh cases of coronavirus infections have been reported worldwide and over 2.3 people have died due to COVID-19.

