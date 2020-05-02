Coronavirus India, COVID-19 Live Updates, May 2: Mumbai's total cases surge to 8,172, death count at 322

2 May 2020, 21:30 PM Gujarat: The total number of cases increased by 333 to 5,504. Active cases - 3,896. Death count jumped to 262 after 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Recovered - 896. Ahmedabad registered the most number of cases today - 250.

2 May 2020, 21:27 PM Maharashtra: COVID-19 positive cases jumped to 12,296. Today 790 new positive cases. Today total 36 death in the state. Total of 521 deaths.

2 May 2020, 21:24 PM Ravi Shankar Prasad: Daily a new lie. Aarogya Setu is a powerful companion which protects people. It has a robust data security architecture. Those who indulged in surveillance all their lives, won’t know how tech can be leveraged for good! Aarogya Setu is now being appreciated globally. The App is NOT outsourced to any private operator. Mr. Gandhi really high time that you stop outsourcing your tweets to your cronies who do not understand India. Aarogya Setu is now being appreciated globally. The App is NOT outsourced to any private operator.

2 May 2020, 21:19 PM Rahul Gandhi: The Arogya Setu app, is a sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a pvt operator, with no institutional oversight - raising serious data security & privacy concerns. Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent.

2 May 2020, 21:18 PM Maharashtra Police: 17,813 people have been arrested since March 22 to date, for violation of restrictions during Coronavirus lockdown. A total of 51,013 vehicles have been seized in the same period.

2 May 2020, 21:17 PM Delhi: 5 more BSF personnel have been found COVID-19 positive from BSF Hospital in RK Puram, while 2 BSF personnel suffering from cancer, have also tested positive. In BSF, so far 17 confirmed cases have been recorded so far.



2 May 2020, 20:49 PM Karnataka Govt permits movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others 'as one-time measure from district to district with one-time, one-day, one-stay passes'.



2 May 2020, 20:43 PM Mumbai: 547 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported today, taking the total number of cases to 8,172 and deaths to 322. 137 patients discharged today after recovery; total of 1,704 patients have been discharged till today.



2 May 2020, 19:44 PM Punjab: 187 new cases have been reported in the state today which includes 53 cases from Amritsar. Total positive cases in the state stand at 772.



2 May 2020, 19:43 PM Chandigarh: Six new positive cases have been reported today taking the total number of positive cases to 94.



2 May 2020, 19:43 PM Tamil Nadu: 231 new positive cases today. 2,757 total cases in the state. 29 discharged today. 1,341 total discharged. Total deaths till date 29. Chennai - 174 cases today. 1,034 active cases in Chennai.

2 May 2020, 19:14 PM Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of Human Resource Development: My dear Secondary School students, I am releasing Alternative Academic Calender today, for your benefit. During the lockdown period, you can use this calender for week-wise planning, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. http://ncert.nic.in/aac.html My dear Secondary School students, I am releasing Alternative Academic Calender today, for your benefit.

2 May 2020, 19:10 PM Singapore reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest rise in two weeks.



2 May 2020, 19:09 PM Bihar: 3 new COVID-19 cases take the total to 481.

2 May 2020, 19:08 PM Ireland unveils a 6.5 billion euro coronavirus business package. Ireland will allow firms impacted by the coronavirus crisis to warehouse tax liabilities for 12 months, offering a “lifeline” as part of an additional package of business supports that could reach 6.5 billion euros ($7.14 billion), the government announced on Saturday. Commercial rates will also be written off for three months, a 2 billion euro credit guarantee scheme introduced for small and medium-sized businesses and Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund mandated to invest 2 billion euros directly into bigger firms, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.

2 May 2020, 19:00 PM One Shramik Special train to ferry stranded migrants from Bengal in Rajasthan. The train will start from Ajmer today evening and will reach Kolkata on Monday



2 May 2020, 18:59 PM Bollywood Poet Javed Akhtar opposed Wine/ Liquor Shops opening, Javed tweets: "Opening liquor shops during the lockdown will only bring disastrous results. In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children."

2 May 2020, 18:57 PM Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 cases take the total to 478.

2 May 2020, 18:44 PM India: Total cases - 37,776. Cured - 10,018. Death count - 1,223. In the last 24 hours, 2,411 cases and 71 deaths. The total number of new cases in 24 hours is the highest rise in India till now.

2 May 2020, 18:04 PM Narendra Modi tweets: " Discussed ways through which existing measures ranging from Kisan Credit Cards, PM-KISAN and e-Nam can be made even more effective and contribute to farmer welfare. We also discussed ways to invigorate agriculture sector with modern technology. Government of India is actively working towards further strengthening FPOs, developing a Brand India in the sector that would contribute to boosting agricultural exports.

2 May 2020, 17:49 PM Uttar Pradesh: 4 new cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Total cases now - 159. Active -65. Recovered - 94.



2 May 2020, 17:47 PM Tamil Nadu: Nearly 1,000 migrant labourers from other states gathered in Pallavaram in Chennai demanding arrangements be made to travel to their respective states. Police is trying to talk to them and bring the situation under control.

2 May 2020, 17:36 PM Kerala: Two more people have been tested positive in Wayanad and Kannur, taking the active number of cases to 96 in the state. A total of 80 hotspots have been identified in the state.

2 May 2020, 17:21 PM Karnataka: 12 fresh COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours. Three deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. Total 601 positive cases have been confirmed in the state.

2 May 2020, 17:18 PM The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced to extend the current suspension of all ITTF events and activities up until the end of July while hoping for a restart in August.



2 May 2020, 17:11 PM Russia reported 9,623 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total count to 1,24,054, mostly in the capital Moscow.

2 May 2020, 16:53 PM Government of Himachal Pradesh made an online portal http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in for the registration of stranded people.



2 May 2020, 16:51 PM Corona-Killer drone disinfectants: Indian firm manufactures drones to spray disinfectants and sanitize public spaces to contain the spread of COVID-19. These drones can be used to spray disinfectants on buildings up to 450 feet.

2 May 2020, 16:22 PM Uttarakhand: One new confirmed case reported in Dehradun today; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 59 now.



2 May 2020, 16:16 PM Uttar Pradesh: 127 new coronavirus confirmed cases take state's total count to 2,455. Discharged - 656. Active cases - 1,756. Deaths - 43.

2 May 2020, 15:50 PM Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issues circular to extend the prohibition of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17, 2020.



2 May 2020, 15:49 PM Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura: In Tripura, two persons from Ambassa BSF unit found COVID-19 positive. Total COVID-19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 4. (Two already discharged, so active hospital cases: 2) Update at 02:30 pm.

2 May 2020, 15:47 PM Rajasthan: 54 new positive cases have been reported today taking the total number of positive cases to 2,720.

2 May 2020, 15:41 PM In the Orange Zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remain prohibited. Two other activities have been allowed with restrictions:

1) Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only.

2) Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheeler vehicles. All other activities are allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions.



2 May 2020, 15:38 PM Spain`s coronavirus death toll cross 25,100 after 276 people died overnight.



2 May 2020, 15:35 PM Maharashtra: 56 new COVID-19 recoveries in a day in Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation near Mumbai. 135 active cases as of now.

2 May 2020, 15:33 PM Maharashtra: The total number of cases in Amravati surged to 53. Ten new cases reported in the last 24 hours. 9 people have died so far.

2 May 2020, 15:30 PM UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold an important meeting at 6:00 pm today. COVID-19 nodal officers of several districts along with many other senior officials will attend the meeting.

2 May 2020, 15:24 PM Delhi: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Tughlakabad Extension area. The total count in the area jumped to 53.

2 May 2020, 15:23 PM Prakash Javadekar: Aarogya Setu best scientific instrument, no privacy concerns over using the application.



2 May 2020, 14:57 PM Bihar reports fourth COVID-19 death of a 45-year-old-male at NMCH. He had returned from Mubai to Sitamarhi on April 28, 2020. It was a case of terminal stage lung malignancy cancer. He died of cardio-respiratory arrest.

2 May 2020, 14:52 PM Joggers and cyclists across Spain emerged from their homes early on Saturday, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing coronavirus restrictions. In Barcelona, runners and cyclists crowded paths near the beach, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves. To avoid overcrowding as people get outside, the government has implemented a shift system, allocating different time slots to different age groups.Businesses that operate by appointment, such as hairdressers, will be allowed to open from Monday. Bars and restaurants will remain closed for at least another week. Spain has recorded a death toll of 24,824 from the illness, and more than 215,000 cases. (Reuters)

2 May 2020, 14:47 PM All 11 districts in the national capital will remain in red zone till May 17, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday. "A red zone is an area where there are more than 10 (coronavirus) cases. The relief measures announced by centre will be made available to people," he told reporters. Till Friday, the national capital had recorded 3,738 cases of coronavirus and 61 fatalities. On Friday, 223 new cases were reported. (PTI)



2 May 2020, 13:33 PM Since the extension of the lockdown, here's the complete list of what is allowed and what is prohibited: Lockdown3.0: What is allowed and what is prohibited, in red, orange and green zones? Here is a simple ready-reckoner for you

2 May 2020, 12:55 PM In a major relief for professionals and immigrants from countries like India, the US government has given a grace period of 60 days to H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, taking into account the massive novel coronavirus outbreak in America. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China. (PTI)

2 May 2020, 12:45 PM Three police officers deployed on duty at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Tacheray's Mumbai residence test positive for coronavirus.

2 May 2020, 12:36 PM With the Centre allowing movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students stranded due to the lockdown, the Odisha government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for sending 60,000 "guest workers" who have been stuck in the state to their home states by road or rail. In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners, Additional chief secretary-cum special relief commissioner (SRC) P K Jena forwarded the SOP to ensure the smooth return of the migrants. (PTI)

2 May 2020, 12:29 PM At least 20 people have been found COVID-19 positive at Nanded Gurudrawa Langar Sahib in Maharashtra. The gurudwara has been sealed. Nanded has 26 coronavirus positive cases, with 2 deaths reported.

2 May 2020, 10:58 AM At least 122 CRPF personnel of 31st battalion based at Mayur Vihar have tested positive for COVID-19.