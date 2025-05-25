LIVE | COVID-19 Cases Rising In India: Cases Surge In Delhi, Mumbai, And Bengaluru; Kerala Reports 95 Active Cases

COVID-19 in India LIVE: India is recording a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, with the Health Ministry's Covid dashboard showing 257 active cases across the country as of May 19, data on Saturday showed. States including Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi have reported surging number of Covid-19 cases, including those of an emerging variant named NB.1.8.1.

As per INSACOG data, India has recorded one case of the newly emerging Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type. As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in COVID-19 cases in China and parts of Asia.

The most common variant remains JN.1, with 53 per cent of positive cases belonging to the category. One case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May, INSACOG data shows.

Health officials, including representatives from ICMR and NCDC, emphasised that India's overall situation remains under control, with no indication of a large-scale resurgence. Enhanced surveillance, early detection, and response mechanisms are in place.

Meanwhile, Singapore has seen a 28% rise in weekly cases, and Hong Kong reported 31 COVID-related deaths, marking its highest in a year. Experts caution against complacency, urging Indians to follow safety protocols, especially in high-risk areas.

Though the current numbers are alarming, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert—not alarmed, say health authorities.