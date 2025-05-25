LIVE | COVID-19 Cases Rising In India: Cases Surge In Delhi, Mumbai, And Bengaluru; Kerala Reports 95 Active Cases
COVID-19 Cases Rising in India Live Updates: As per INSACOG data, India has recorded one case of the newly emerging Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type. In Noida, a 55-year-old woman has been placed under quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19. Cases have been reported in Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad. Officials are monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in parts of Asia.
- India has detected new COVID-19 variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, but health officials say the situation remains under control.
- States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi are witnessing a gradual surge, prompting renewed emphasis on testing and surveillance.
- Experts urge caution, not panic; continued vigilance, vaccination, and hygiene are key to preventing another COVID-19 wave.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: India is recording a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases over the past weeks, with the Health Ministry's Covid dashboard showing 257 active cases across the country as of May 19, data on Saturday showed. States including Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi have reported surging number of Covid-19 cases, including those of an emerging variant named NB.1.8.1.
As per INSACOG data, India has recorded one case of the newly emerging Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four instances of the LF.7 type. As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8.1 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring, not as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. But these are the variants that are reportedly driving the rise in COVID-19 cases in China and parts of Asia.
The most common variant remains JN.1, with 53 per cent of positive cases belonging to the category. One case of NB.1.8.1 was identified in April in Tamil Nadu, and four cases of LF.7 were detected in Gujarat in May, INSACOG data shows.
Health officials, including representatives from ICMR and NCDC, emphasised that India's overall situation remains under control, with no indication of a large-scale resurgence. Enhanced surveillance, early detection, and response mechanisms are in place.
Meanwhile, Singapore has seen a 28% rise in weekly cases, and Hong Kong reported 31 COVID-related deaths, marking its highest in a year. Experts caution against complacency, urging Indians to follow safety protocols, especially in high-risk areas.
Though the current numbers are alarming, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert—not alarmed, say health authorities.
COVID-19 In India live: India Not Yet In Danger Zone, Say Experts
India's top epidemiologist, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, emphasised the need for caution but dismissed panic. "COVID-19 has become endemic in India. There is no cause for alarm unless there is a significant increase in hospitalisations or fatalities," he said in an interview with News18.
He also urged elderly and immunocompromised persons to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, such as hand hygiene, wearing of masks, and avoidance of crowded places.
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Total Cases In Delhi
National capital Delhi has recorded 23 cases of Covid-19 till Thursday, May 22, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said.
Coronavirus In India Live: Kerala Covid-19 Cases Update
Talking about the state-wise status, Kerala reported a total of 95 cases, with 69 active cases and one death on May 12, 2025. The state has recorded 27 recoveries. Kerala is followed by Tamil Nadu with 66 cases and Maharashtra with 56. Other states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim, have also reported fresh infections.
COVID-19 Cases in India LIVE: What Is The JN.1 Variant?
The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the JN.1 strain of COVID-19 as a "variant of interest" in December 2023 after it was initially discovered in August 2023. t is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 variant. According to WHO, there are roughly 30 mutations in the JN.1 variation, with LF.7 and NB.1.8 being the most prevalent among the cases discovered in recent weeks
COVID-19 in India LIVE: Cases Rising In Maharashtra
As many as 10 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane city over the last three days, bringing the total active cases in the state to 56. The civic administration has urged hospitals to stay vigilant, officials said on Saturday. The authorities said that the patients are experiencing mild syndrome but have not been hospitalised.
COVID-19 Cases in India LIVE: Karnataka Reports First Covid-19 Death Of 2025
Karnataka recorded its first Covid-19 fatality of 2025 on Saturday, amid a statewide alert over rising cases. An 85-year-old man, who had been admitted to a private hospital in Whitefield with multi-organ failure and breathing difficulties a few weeks ago, succumbed on May 17, said sources in the health and family welfare department.“A Covid test was conducted, and the results received on Saturday confirmed the infection,” said a health official.
