LIVE | COVID 19 Cases Rising in India: 3 People Test Positive In Gurugram, Faridabad

COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is witnessing a mild resurgence of COVID-19, with 257 active cases reported nationwide as of May 19, 2025, according to the Ministry of Health. States such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are seeing the highest daily numbers, prompting close monitoring by health authorities amid concerns over a new variant spreading across parts of Asia.

India COVID-19 Update: May 2025

As much of the world moves beyond the peak of the pandemic, India is experiencing a slight but noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases. The rise coincides with new waves of infections in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, fueled by emerging Omicron subvariants such as JN.1.

Kerala currently reports the highest number of active cases at 69, followed by Maharashtra with 44 and Tamil Nadu with 34. Other states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have also recorded new cases. Mumbai’s KEM Hospital recently confirmed two COVID-related deaths, heightening local concerns.

Despite the uptick, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have stated that the national situation remains stable. They highlight that robust surveillance, rapid detection, and response systems are already in place.

While the case numbers remain relatively low, health experts stress the importance of continued vigilance. Vaccination, hygiene practices, and timely reporting will be essential in preventing any major resurgence. Authorities advise the public to stay informed and cautious, but not alarmed.