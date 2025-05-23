LIVE | COVID 19 Cases Rising in India: 3 People Test Positive In Gurugram, Faridabad
COVID 19 Cases Rising in India Live Updates, also include keyword Coronavirus in India, COVID 19 JN.1 Variant, COVID cases, daily cases, COVID 19 new variant.
Trending Photos
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: India is witnessing a mild resurgence of COVID-19, with 257 active cases reported nationwide as of May 19, 2025, according to the Ministry of Health. States such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are seeing the highest daily numbers, prompting close monitoring by health authorities amid concerns over a new variant spreading across parts of Asia.
India COVID-19 Update: May 2025
As much of the world moves beyond the peak of the pandemic, India is experiencing a slight but noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases. The rise coincides with new waves of infections in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, fueled by emerging Omicron subvariants such as JN.1.
Kerala currently reports the highest number of active cases at 69, followed by Maharashtra with 44 and Tamil Nadu with 34. Other states including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim have also recorded new cases. Mumbai’s KEM Hospital recently confirmed two COVID-related deaths, heightening local concerns.
Despite the uptick, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have stated that the national situation remains stable. They highlight that robust surveillance, rapid detection, and response systems are already in place.
While the case numbers remain relatively low, health experts stress the importance of continued vigilance. Vaccination, hygiene practices, and timely reporting will be essential in preventing any major resurgence. Authorities advise the public to stay informed and cautious, but not alarmed.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest Updates...
COVID 19 Cases in India LIVE: Actress Nikita Dutta Tests COVID-19 Positive
After Shilpa Shirodkar, 'Jewel Thief' actress Nikita Dutta has confirmed that she and her mother have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her social media, the actress shared the news with her followers through a light-hearted yet cautionary message.
Nikita Dutta on her social media, captioned, "Covid has come to say hello to my mum and me. Hoping this uninvited guest doesn't stay long. See you after this short quarantine. Stay safe everyone."
COVID 19 Cases in India LIVE: COVID-19 Do’s
Here are things to keep in mind as per the government guidelines:
1. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.
2. Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.
3. Consult a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficult breathing and cough). While visiting doctor wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.
4. Sneeze in the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.
5. For any fever/flu-like signs/symptoms, please call District helpline number or the 24×7 helpline number 01638-260555 of the District Administration Fazilka.
6. Avoid crowded places.
7. Stay more than one arm’s length distance from persons at public place.
8. Take adequate sleep and rest.
9. Drink plenty of water/liquids and eat nutritious food.
COVID 19 Cases Rising in India Live: Statewise Number Of Cases
The highest number of cases is reported in Kerala (69) since May 12, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Karnataka (8), Gujarat (6), Delhi (3), andHaryana (3), and one each case on Rajasthan, and Sikkim are among the other states that have reported new infections.
COVID 19 Cases Rising in India LIVE: 3 People Test Positive In Gurugram, Faridabad
At least three COVID-19 cases have been reported in Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad, according to an official statement on Thursday, May 22. Gurugram recorded two cases, while one case was reported in Faridabad. In Gurugram, a 31-year-old woman who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive, along with a 62-year-old man who has no travel history. Both individuals have been placed in isolation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.