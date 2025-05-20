LIVE | COVID 19 Cases Rising In India: Health Officials On Alert Amid 257 Active Cases; Is A New Wave Coming?

COVID 19 in India LIVE: As the world begins to breathe easier post-pandemic, a fresh reminder of COVID-19’s lingering presence has emerged. India is witnessing a gradual uptick in coronavirus cases once again, reporting 257 active cases nationwide as of May 19, 2025, according to official government data. The spike, although not alarming yet, comes at a time when Singapore and Hong Kong are battling fresh COVID-19 waves driven by new Omicron subvariants like JN.1.

Kerala leads with 69 cases, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Other states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim, have also reported fresh infections. Mumbai’s KEM Hospital has confirmed two COVID-related deaths, prompting localised concern.

Health officials, including representatives from ICMR and NCDC, emphasised that India's overall situation remains under control, with no indication of a large-scale resurgence. Enhanced surveillance, early detection, and response mechanisms are in place.

Meanwhile, Singapore has seen a 28% rise in weekly cases, and Hong Kong reported 31 COVID-related deaths, marking its highest in a year. Experts caution against complacency, urging Indians to follow safety protocols, especially in high-risk areas.

Though the current numbers are low, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert—not alarmed, say health authorities.

