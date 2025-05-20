LIVE | COVID 19 Cases Rising In India: Health Officials On Alert Amid 257 Active Cases; Is A New Wave Coming?
COVID 19 Cases Rising In India Live Updates: Coronavirus in India has seen a rise with 257 active COVID cases, according to the Health Ministry. States like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu are recording the highest daily cases. Officials are monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in parts of Asia.
- India is witnessing a gradual uptick in coronavirus cases once again
- Enhanced surveillance, early detection, and response mechanisms are in place
- Experts caution against complacency, urging people to follow safety protocols
COVID 19 in India LIVE: As the world begins to breathe easier post-pandemic, a fresh reminder of COVID-19’s lingering presence has emerged. India is witnessing a gradual uptick in coronavirus cases once again, reporting 257 active cases nationwide as of May 19, 2025, according to official government data. The spike, although not alarming yet, comes at a time when Singapore and Hong Kong are battling fresh COVID-19 waves driven by new Omicron subvariants like JN.1.
Kerala leads with 69 cases, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Other states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim, have also reported fresh infections. Mumbai’s KEM Hospital has confirmed two COVID-related deaths, prompting localised concern.
Health officials, including representatives from ICMR and NCDC, emphasised that India's overall situation remains under control, with no indication of a large-scale resurgence. Enhanced surveillance, early detection, and response mechanisms are in place.
Meanwhile, Singapore has seen a 28% rise in weekly cases, and Hong Kong reported 31 COVID-related deaths, marking its highest in a year. Experts caution against complacency, urging Indians to follow safety protocols, especially in high-risk areas.
Though the current numbers are low, continued monitoring, vaccination, and hygiene practices are key to preventing another wave. Stay alert—not alarmed, say health authorities.
Coronavirus In India Live: Global Covid-19 Cases
Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, has seen the emergence of the new COVID-19 wave. The Omicron variation JN.1 and its related offspring are responsible for the majority of the cases discovered during the spike. Early in May, Singapore recorded more than 14,000 cases, and Hong Kong and Thailand experienced comparable spikes.
COVID 19 Cases in India LIVE: COVID-19 Don’t s
Here are things to keep in mind as per the government guidelines:
1. Do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
2. Avoid shaking hands while greeting.
3. Don’t spit at public places.
4. Don’t take medicines without consulting a doctor.
5. Don’t dispose of used napkins or tissue paper in open areas.
6. Avoid touching surfaces usually used by the public (Railing, door, gate).
COVID 19 Cases in India LIVE: COVID-19 Do’s
Here are things to keep in mind as per the government guidelines:
1. Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.
2. Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.
3. Consult a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficult breathing and cough). While visiting doctor wear a mask/cloth to cover your mouth and nose.
4. Sneeze in the inner side of your elbow and not to cough into the palms of your hands.\
5. For any fever/flu-like signs/symptoms, please call District helpline number or the 24×7 helpline number 01638-260555 of the District Administration Fazilka.
6. Avoid crowded places.
7. Stay more than one arm’s length distance from persons at public place.
8. Take adequate sleep and rest.
9. Drink plenty of water/liquids and eat nutritious food.
COVID 19 Cases Rising in India Live: Statewise Number Of Cases
The highest number of cases is reported in Kerala (69) since May 12, followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu (34). Karnataka (8), Gujarat (6), Delhi (3), and one case each in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Sikkim are among the other states that have reported new infections.
