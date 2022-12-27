LIVE Updates | Covid BF.7 Variant in India, China Coronavirus Cases: Four passengers found COVID positive at Bengaluru airport, quarantined
Coronavirus Outbreak in India, China LIVE Updates: In view of the rapidly increasing cases of Omicron's BF.7 variant in China, the concern of the people in India has also increased a lot. People are afraid of increasing corona cases and getting locked down again. However, experts say that Indians will not face the threat of this variant.
- Mock drill is being done in all the hospitals of the country regarding the preparations for Corona.
- Only 157 new cases of corona have been reported in the last 24 hours in India. Active cases have come down to 3,421 now.
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged people to wear masks and follow the guidelines related to Covid-19 and be alert.
Coronavirus Outbreak: The BF.7 variant of Corona has created an outcry in China. A large number of people are getting infected by this variant here. In view of the rapidly increasing cases of corona in China, people in India are also very worried. However, experts say that due to this variant spreading rapidly in China, there will be no new wave of corona in India. Experts said that the Indian population will not face much danger from this variant. They believe that in the worst case, due to this variant, people may have to face minor respiratory problems for a day or two.
Karnataka: Mask mandatory at Kalaburagi airport
Wearing masks has been made mandatory at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka. The director of the airport said that no one will be allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask.
Coronavirus In India: Four passengers found COVID positive at Bengaluru airport, quarantined
In many countries including China, Japan, there is no brake on the pace of corona infection. The Government of India is also alert about the increasing cases of corona in other countries. The Central Government is constantly monitoring the situation in Corona. Meanwhile, mock drills are being conducted in all hospitals across the country today. In the meantime, four passengers have been found corona positive at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka. All the four infected have been quarantined.
Coronavirus In India: 3-Year-Old boy tests COVID positive in Bengal
Mock drills are being organized in Covid ( Covid-19 ) hospitals across the country on Tuesday on the orders of the Ministry of Health. In the meantime, the news of a three-year-old child in Bengal being Covid-positive has come to light. While undergoing treatment in the district hospital, RTPCR was done on the child from a private lab. His report came positive. After that he was shifted to North Bengal Medical College Hospital. The sample is being sent for genome sequencing. It is known that the three-year-old child was taken to the district hospital with symptoms of fever.
