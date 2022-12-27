LIVE Updates | Covid BF.7 Variant in India, China Coronavirus Cases: Four passengers found COVID positive at Bengaluru airport, quarantined

Coronavirus Outbreak: The BF.7 variant of Corona has created an outcry in China. A large number of people are getting infected by this variant here. In view of the rapidly increasing cases of corona in China, people in India are also very worried. However, experts say that due to this variant spreading rapidly in China, there will be no new wave of corona in India. Experts said that the Indian population will not face much danger from this variant. They believe that in the worst case, due to this variant, people may have to face minor respiratory problems for a day or two.