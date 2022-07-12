CUET Admit Card 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NTA CUET UG Admit card to be out TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- check timings and more here
NTA to issue CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 exam today, July 12 (from 6 pm), students can download the admit card at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET UG 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 exam today, July 12 (from 6 pm). The CUET admit card download link will be available on NTA CUET official website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also avail the direct CUET admit card 2022 download link here. NTA has issued the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip for examination city to the registered candidates on July 11. The NTA has created a unique CUET 2022 date sheet for every individual candidate.
This year, the examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. “For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination,” NTA stated in the official notification.
CUET 2022: Exam Timings
The CUET 2022 UG exam will be held in two shifts: morning (09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.) and afternoon (09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.) (03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m.). The exam will last 3 hours and 15 minutes (195 minutes) in slot 1 and 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) in slot 2.
CUET Admit Card 2022: Candidates registered for CUET 2022
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received approximately 14,90,000 applications for the CUET UG exam 2022. There are approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot, and approximately 6,80,000 students in the second slot. These candidates applied for 54,555 different subject combinations across 90 universities.
CUET Admit Cards 2022: CUET Exam centre
In its official notification, NTA stated that every effort has been made to provide candidates with their preferred city. If there is a problem with the change of city, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or send an email to cuetug@nta.ac.in.
