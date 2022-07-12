CUET UG 2022 LIVE: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 exam today, July 12 (from 6 pm). The CUET admit card download link will be available on NTA CUET official website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also avail the direct CUET admit card 2022 download link here. NTA has issued the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip for examination city to the registered candidates on July 11. The NTA has created a unique CUET 2022 date sheet for every individual candidate.

This year, the examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. “For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination,” NTA stated in the official notification.