CUET UG 2022 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses, and CUET UG admit cards soon The testing agency is scheduled to conduct the CUET UG exam from July 15. Once released, candidates can download their CUET UG 2022 admit cards from the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA is also expected to release an advance intimation slip of the exam city as only 5 days remain in the commencement of CUET UG 2022 exams. The official confirmation of date and time for the release of CUET UG 2022 admit card.

This year, the examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. “For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination,” NTA stated in the official notification.