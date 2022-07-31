CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Admit card 2022 for Phase 2 exams today, July 31. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams can download their admit card from the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022. Over 6.5 lakh students have registered for CUET Phase 2 exams.

Over 1.91 lakh (1,91,586) candidates appeared for the phase 1 exam concluded on July 20. The attendance in the phase 1 recorded at 76.48 per cent, a total of 49,915 candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh, while from Bihar- 20,840 candidates (84.35) per cent.

CUET UG exam will be conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.