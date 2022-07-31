NewsIndia
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: Admit cards to release TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check time and more here

CUET UG Admit card 2022 for Phase 2 exams will release today, scroll down for more details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE UPDATES: Admit cards to release TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check time and more here
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Admit card 2022 for Phase 2 exams today, July 31. Candidates who have registered for the  CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams can download their admit card from the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022. Over 6.5 lakh students have registered for CUET Phase 2 exams. 

Over 1.91 lakh (1,91,586) candidates appeared for the phase 1 exam concluded on July 20. The attendance in the phase 1 recorded at 76.48 per cent, a total of 49,915 candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh, while from Bihar- 20,840 candidates (84.35) per cent.

CUET UG exam will be conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CUET UG Phase 2

 

31 July 2022
14:52 PM

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: Exam date

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be held between August 4 and August 20.

14:50 PM

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2: Admit card 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exams admit card today, July 31.

